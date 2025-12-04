CHRIS EGBERINK: Blueprint needed for using private capital in Africa’s infrastructure future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The B20 Summit is the culmination of the year-long B20 process which has seen the participation of over 1,000 business leaders from across the G20 in the development of recommendations through eight Task Forces. These have been submitted to The G20 Presidency.

Several urgent challenges emerged from the recent B20 finance and infrastructure task force meetings, notably the vast gap between infrastructure needs and funded projects. Added to this is the fragmentation of global development and trade conversations, making it crucial that the G20/B20 agenda sets out a pragmatic blueprint for achieving inclusive, sustainable growth.

About $3-trillion is invested in infrastructure globally each year. Despite this, a substantial shortfall persists and is expected to widen through to 2040. In Africa this translates to an annual infrastructure financing gap of $68bn-$108bn.

The central challenge is how to mobilise the vast pools of private capital needed. Public finance cannot bridge this gap, especially in emerging markets and developing economies. Unlocking Africa’s potential involves mobilising private capital by enabling public policy and financial innovations to foster economic growth and improve millions of livelihoods across the continent.

The B20 finance and infrastructure task force developed three recommendations for collaborative efforts: expanding the project pipeline, improving access to capital by unlocking new sources or mitigating risk, and ensuring investment benefits stimulate broader economic activity.

The existing pipeline is broken, with 90% of African infrastructure projects failing to progress from initial concept to financial close. As a bank we have championed calls to strengthen project preparation facilities, support technical capacity and catalyse public-private partnerships (PPPs) to bridge early-stage risk.

It is critical instruments such as the project preparation facilities and other reform initiatives, notably the G20’s Global Infrastructure Facility, that provide technical assistance and derisk capital.

Pan-African platforms such as Africa50 have catalysed more than $8bn in projects from Senegal to Rwanda, demonstrating the power of dedicated development funding. Simplifying regulatory and permitting processes through centralised “one-stop-shop” systems will speed up development.

Managing risk

Banks have long advocated for expanding blended finance, innovative derisking tools and greater data transparency to improve the investability and credit rating of African projects. We must innovate to attract public, private and philanthropic capital by making it more available, effective and resilient.

Banks play a vital role in managing risks. Unlocking investment from local pension funds and sovereign wealth funds can channel significant long-term capital into local projects. Improved data and transparency are needed for better emerging markets and developing economy credit ratings and lower capital costs.

By increasing project pipeline visibility, refining regulatory frameworks and reducing capital costs through improved ratings and blended mechanisms, Africa’s critical sectors — energy, connectivity and transport — which underpin climate and social objectives, can attract international allocations. Political risk insurance and forex hedging tools such as Brazil’s Eco Invest platform have reduced financial barriers for institutional investors.

To maximise the broader economic impact of infrastructure investment, we must focus on improving the ecosystem for micro, small and medium enterprises — the backbone of African economies. We need improved regulatory harmonisation and efforts to reduce barriers to cross-border capital flows. Delays in cross-border payments, misaligned regulatory standards and friction in supply chain financing hold back micro, small and medium enterprises, which are critical to infrastructure ecosystems.

With a long history in Africa’s development, we have worked to create new investment models that link global capital with local opportunities and promote viable projects that meet environmental and social governance standards. Digital innovations in our African operations demonstrate the catalytic potential of the private sector as both financier and ecosystem architect.

Closing Africa’s infrastructure gap depends on new investment, reimagined partnerships and financial innovation. Today’s world faces converging crises — fiscal constraints, rising climate ambition and persistent infrastructure underinvestment. The G20 and its B20 have a clear mandate: to design new resilient, ESG-aligned financing models and connect investors with tangible derisked opportunities in Africa.

Africa — and South Africa in particular — holds the world’s potential infrastructure opportunity. To convert G20/B20 frameworks into roads, power and connectivity, it must push for action on three fronts: real project development capacity, more available capital and swifter funds across supply chains.

The B20 blueprint seeks to transform these recommendations into actions. To realise the roads, power grids, data centres and clean water systems required for Africa’s sustainable and inclusive growth, we can, with the right policies, progressive banking and informed investors, turn frameworks into delivery and unlock infrastructure’s potential for inclusive growth.

The charge is clear: deliver on these actions so today’s blueprints become tomorrow’s reality for Africa and the global community.

• Egberink is CEO and head of banking & coverage at Standard Chartered, which co-chaired the B20 Finance and Infrastructure Task Force