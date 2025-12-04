LETTER: Archaic Standard Bank procedures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I am a foreign passport holder who lives in South Africa and have been a client of Standard Bank for more than 20 years. I regularly transfer Australian dollars to my Standard Bank account.

Standard Bank requires numerous steps to effect these transactions. I must notify my private banker of the transfer and wait for Standard Bank inwards payments to notify me when the funds have arrived. I then inform my private banker, who then requests Standard Bank inward payments to send me a form to arrange the conversion of the dollars to rand. I complete that form and send it to Standard Bank inward payments to make the conversion, and eventually my Standard Bank account is credited — after a healthy percentage (not flat) fee has been taken for the “service”.

Why these medieval arrangements? Is it because the Standard Bank inward payments system cannot handle foreign passport-holding clients?

I wonder if Standard Bank’s chief finance and value management officer could take 10 minutes of the time he devotes to arranging participation in China’s payment clearing system (“Standard Bank downplays geopolitical angle in China payments system move", December 2) to encourage his inwards payments colleagues to improve the existing payment clearing system?

Chinese clients may not appreciate having to run the gauntlet as I am.

Dr Doug Blackmur

Table View

