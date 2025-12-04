OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Low matric pass mark ejects pupils

Rate has nothing to do with educational standards, which are abysmal in public schools

The 30% matric pass mark is obviously required to get matric pupils out of school as quickly as possible, otherwise repeaters would make up the majority of the school body. (“Parliament rejects motion to scrap 30% matric threshold”, December 2).

It has nothing to do with educational standards (which are abysmal in public schools). As it is, only half of those starting school in South Africa even make it to matric.

Our public schooling educational standards have been so degraded that I doubt increasing the pass mark to 50% would make any difference. After all, 30% or 50% of nothing is still nothing.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

