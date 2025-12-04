LETTER: Matrics are left unprepared for university

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The national senior certificate bachelor’s pass is not a good indicator of whether a pupil has been prepared for academic-tertiary study

Tara Roos’s article refers (“Parliament rejects motion to scrap 30% matric threshold”, December 2).

A case can be made that the national senior certificate is an attendance certificate and that the minimum levels of literacy and numeracy required to obtain this qualification would be insufficient to obtain a school leaving qualification in any other Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development country.

The national senior certificate bachelor’s pass is not a good indicator of whether a pupil has been prepared for academic-tertiary study. Many of those who are admitted are inadequately prepared and this is a significant driver of the country’s low degree completion rate. Universities should explore alternatives to identify suitably prepared pupils, perhaps something similar to the US’s SAT.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme bursaries and university admission spots should not be given to any students who cannot obtain at least 50% for maths or 80% for maths literacy, as they have not demonstrated the required reasoning ability.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

