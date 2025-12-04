LETTER: US spectacles can’t hide SA’s harsh realities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

David Lewis argues that Donald Trump is using foreign spectacles to distract from his domestic failures, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has skilfully countered Trump’s bullying (“Ramaphosa’s tactics expose Trump’s vulnerabilities on world stage”, December 2).

It would appear that Lewis cannot see the irony of his argument. Ramaphosa may have impressed the chattering classes at the G20, yet that was little more than a spectacle. While Ramaphosa’s government uses foreign escapades, such as the ill-conceived International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel and the taunting of Trump to win cheap brownie points, he has overseen South Africa’s continual descent.

Our country is in effect run by criminal syndicates, real unemployment approaches 45%, and infrastructure is decaying. South Africa is not only far from reaching its potential, but Ramaphosa’s leadership has pushed us further down the road to impoverishment and chaos.

What has he actually accomplished? Alienating the world’s richest economy? Risking hundreds of thousands of jobs that rely on US trade and investment?

We aren’t a schoolyard, where standing up to the bully gets you fictional applause. This is the real world, where smaller countries need to co-operate with bigger countries, even if those big countries can be seen as bullies.

If Ramaphosa truly cared about South Africa’s prosperity, he would have played nice with Washington and dropped the ICJ case against Israel after it became clear that it was built on corrupt deals and misinformation.

But Ramaphosa doesn’t actually care about South Africans. He cares about ideological grandstanding and maximising his party’spower. A party, I might add, that has led South Africa to become one of the world’s most violent, corrupt and poorest countries.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

