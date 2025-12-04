THEMBA NOLUTSHUNGU: Affirmative action ― to BEE or not to BEE

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Decades of evidence show affirmative action and BEE have failed their stated goals, entrenching racial discrimination and benefiting only a connected elite, says the writer

Affirmative action policies were initiated in the US in 1961 by then president John Kennedy, via executive order, with the aim of uplifting black Americans. However, after 64 years the record of affirmative action in the US is less than illustrious.

As revealed by US Census Bureau statistics for 2023/24, on the US socioeconomic ladder black people still languish on the lowest rung compared with other ethnic groups. Annual household median incomes were: Asian $112,800, white $89,050, Hispanic $65,540 and black $56,490.

Based on empirically verifiable evidence it is clear that affirmative action, or broad-based BEE in the SA context, is counterproductive and should therefore be abolished without delay.

To justify and rationalise BEE on the basis that apartheid affirmative action benefited whites in general and Afrikaners in particular is a clear acknowledgement — a shameful admission, actually — that BEE too is racially discriminatory.

This dastardly experiment in social engineering negates the realisation of the Rainbow Nation vision of Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu and FW de Klerk, and risks stoking what were the dying embers of racial tension in SA.

BEE has nothing to do with the ordinary people of Langa, Bonteheuwel, Soweto, Mitchell’s Plain, Phoenix and other townships. The people who benefit are black elites, especially those that have political and family connections.

It is rent-seeking opportunist individuals, and some rent-seeking corporate entities, that find it expedient to be seen to support BEE, which has been stretched and distorted to the point where Afrikaans-speaking coloured and Indian South Africans have been excluded and marginalised in favour of blacks.

No amount of spurious argumentation or rationalisation can obfuscate the fact that BEE, and thus affirmative action, are socioeconomically irrational and morally egregious.

It is quite clear that in these cases employers have been legislatively intimidated by affirmative action and BEE policies.

Reverberating across generations, his back still bearing the pronounced weals from constant sjamboking while a slave in the US, Frederick Douglass (1818–95) ominously stated: “And if the Negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs”.

Douglass had pulled himself up by the bootstraps by educating himself. He had become a slavery abolitionist, writer and distinguished orator and statesman, among other attributes and achievements. He must have turned in his grave when the US government embarked on affirmative action policy just decades after his death and, despite his ominous warning, the negative unintended consequences for blacks manifested as he had predicted.

That said, Douglass may have got some solace from knowing that, in line with a 2023 US Supreme Court ruling, affirmative action for college admissions has been stopped nationwide and that at least seven US states have to date banned the iniquitous policy of affirmative action.

US civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jnr (1929–68), who was also a descendant of slaves, uttered these immortal words while addressing multitudes of American citizens who had gathered in front of the Capitol: ”I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.”

King’s words encapsulate a firm standpoint that clearly negates any racially discriminatory policy such as BEE and affirmative action.

I realise that this criticism of BEE will incur the wrath of its elite beneficiaries, but so be it. To this, the appropriate response is this insightful quote by internationally renowned (black) US economist Thomas Sowell: “When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”

• Nolutshungu is president of the Free Market Foundation.

