CHARMANE RUSSELL: ESG isn’t dead — business logic is keeping it alive

It is about four decades since the Brundtland commission first defined the concept of sustainable development as meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, and sustainability started becoming the focus of a growing range of businesses and their critics.

Now, many commentators are asking whether we — collectively, as business and society — have taken a step backwards. This year has indeed been a challenging one for companies and stakeholders advocating for the integration of responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into the core of how they operate.

For example, presidential executive orders in the US have rescinded previous climate-related directives and terminated diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) programmes in federal government structures. Any business wanting favours from the government knows that opportunities for winning those favours are zero if they take strong positions against the new prevailing philosophies.

The much-anticipated but possibly overambitious European Corporate Sustainability Directive (CSRD) is also being significantly watered down.

The question that is asked is, is ESG dead? The answer is a definite “No!”

Simply put, doing the right thing is good for business.

The most important reason that ESG — or, as I prefer to refer to it, sustainability — remains as a critical feature of doing business worldwide is because businesses have mostly adopted its precepts as they serve the best interests of the business and its shareholders. Simply put, doing the right thing is good for business.

It was striking to see at the Economist Impact Annual Sustainability Week Africa, held in Cape Town, how many well-known CEOs and other business and other organisational leaders were speaking and otherwise participating. People not known for wasting time flogging a dead horse!

Indeed, many businesses with US interests are no longer talking as volubly as they may have once did about ESG, for fear of provoking the ire of the federal authorities.

While they may no longer speak of DEI, they know workplace culture is critical if employee productivity is to be sustained and if consumer loyalty is not to be damaged. A feeling of belonging for employees is important.

Companies have turned to renewable energy because it makes business sense. Picture: Supplied

Similarly, they no longer make claims of a deep commitment to address climate change — another term that would provoke animosity. Yet companies have turned to renewable energy because it makes business sense, improving long-term electricity cost profiles, ensuring security of supply, and addressing customers’ demands.

There are external pressures on South African businesses too. The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism puts a price on carbon emissions for imported, carbon-intensive goods such as cement, iron, steel and aluminium. A transitional phase began in October 2023, with the definitive system set to be fully implemented by 2026.

It is not only mining. For agricultural exporters there is the EU deforestation regulation (EUDR), a law that prohibits the import and sale of certain commodities linked to deforestation and forest degradation. Exporters need to prove that their products are deforestation-free and legally sourced after a specific cut-off date. The regulation is designed to combat climate change and protect biodiversity by ensuring products sold in the EU do not contribute to deforestation.

As important as it is to do it right, it is also essential to report accurately to provide the outside world with evidence of what you are doing and not doing.

In many parts of the world, including its wealthiest parts, regulators and consumers want to know how products are mined, grown or manufactured. We all have to show the provenance of our products. Competitors will force foot-dragging competitors to move. Shareholders, especially institutional shareholders, will judge prospective investment targets on how well they report on ESG.

Our own newly published King V, considered to be an exemplary guide to corporate governance, refers to the importance of using such an approach.

A fundamental tenet of this approach is, and should be, driven by a robust and vigorous assessment of what truly matters to business sustainability and the interests of their stakeholders. We do this by assessing double materiality reporting — how sustainability matters create financial impacts, risks and opportunities for businesses, and how a company’s operations and value chain activities affect the environment and society, positively and negatively.

While some would consider 2025 a dire year for sustainability, that is not the case in South Africa and many other parts of the continent, where sustainability disclosure standards are increasingly being mandated.

The sustainability standards published by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), the equivalent of the IFRS for financial reporting, are a good example. In Africa two countries — Ethiopia and Nigeria — have done so, and four others (South Africa among them) are expected to follow soon.

So, while the shift in the winds from parts of North America are having an impact, the trends that have dominated ESG practice and reporting in South Africa and most of the rest of the world can be expected to continue to grow.

• Russell is CEO of R&A Strategic Communications.