EDITORIAL: How did northern rugby get so lucky?

The new Nations Championship international rugby tournament, which kicks off in July with a grand finale scheduled for Twickenham in November, was conceived as a northern versus southern hemisphere competition for years when there is no World Cup or British & Irish Lions tour.

The way Wednesday’s pool draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup played out, something along similar lines is going to be on the cards in Australia, with the hemispheres conveniently separated through much of the tournament.

Though now ranked first and second in the world, South Africa and New Zealand — the two most successful World Cup teams with four and three trophies to their names, respectively — somehow find themselves on the same side of the draw and are more than likely to meet as early as the sudden death quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Ireland and England, ranked third and fourth at present, will not only be kept well away from the first and second seeds until the final — should they get that far — but also won’t even meet each other until the semis.

Though there is still a lot of rugby to be played before October 1 2027 and the rankings will undoubtedly change, the draw clearly favours the northern hemisphere teams, which between them have won only one of the 10 World Cup finals that have been played since 1987.

Luck of the draw? Certainly, given that it was a random process. But one that could, and should, have been avoided by World Rugby if it actually wanted the World Cup final to be between the two best teams competing in the tournament.