LETTER: Naledi Pandor speaks of human rights while partnering with those who crush them

Naledi Pandor denounces South Africans — academics, doctors, journalists and leaders — who travel to Israel to see the situation with their own eyes (“Academics’ ‘shameful’ visit to Israel,” December 3). She claims engagement is complicity; that presence is endorsement; that travel is betrayal.

And yet she has stood — repeatedly and comfortably — alongside representatives of the Iranian regime, a government whose Revolutionary Guard is designated a terrorist organisation in multiple jurisdictions. A government that finances Hezbollah and Hamas; a government that violently suppresses women demanding the basic right to show their hair.

Iran’s government has executed thousands of political prisoners, journalists, activists and minorities. It is a government whose drones and weapons fuel proxy wars far beyond its borders.

Pandor has publicly embraced its leadership, praised its “principled stance”, and applauded policies that leave blood and silence in their wake.

The consequences of these associations have already caught up with her. The US did not cancel her visa because of scheduling, paperwork or diplomacy. The world doesn’t revoke visas by accident — it does so when lines are crossed. Pandor’s decision to engage with sanctioned actors is not viewed as principled resistance but as alignment with those whose conduct places them outside the boundaries of international norms and basic human decency.

If academic travel to Israel is “shameful,” what possible word describes collaboration with a regime that arms groups openly committed to Jewish death? If visits to Israeli cities are morally corrupt, what possible moral vocabulary is left for those who shake hands with the architects of repression and terror?

There is a reason the old line stings as it does: “There are none so blind as those who will not see.” Blindness, in Pandor’s case, is not accidental. It is curated. It is not the absence of information. It is the refusal to absorb it. It is outrage calibrated to ideology; empathy assigned by allegiance.

She speaks of human rights while partnering with those who crush them. She accuses others of complicity while standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the source.

South Africans deserve better than foreign policy by selective morality. We deserve better than condemnation as theatre and silence as strategy. We deserve leaders whose values apply universally, not only when politically convenient.

Truth does not change according to the audience, and seeing the world should not be a crime — unless one fears what the sight will expose.

Rolene Marks

South African Zionist Federation

