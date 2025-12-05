Reforming HEPS means striking balance between cost relief and transparency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JSE’s recent consultation paper on the potential reform of headline earnings per share (HEPS) disclosures, among other financial matters, reignited debate over the delicate balance between cost efficiency, transparency and investor confidence in South Africa’s capital markets.

While HEPS has long been a uniquely South African benchmark for measuring corporate performance, its future is now under review. The question is whether the costs of maintaining such detailed financial reporting justify its benefits in a market where listing expenses are increasing and investor sentiment is tenuous.

HEPS was designed to promote comparability. Since its introduction in 2007, following a South African Institute of Chartered Accountants survey that revealed a strong market appetite for a clearly defined performance measure, HEPS provided investors with an adjusted earnings figure that excludes non-operating or non-recurring items. It has become the basis of local financial analysis, offering a more standardised view of profitability across most sectors.

Compliance burden

But, as the JSE’s own review has highlighted, the compliance burden tied to HEPS and other financial considerations is regarded as significant by issuers and sponsors. According to the consultation paper, 57% of issuers and sponsors identified financial reporting and audit fees as the most expensive aspect of being listed.

For many large corporates these costs are absorbed with a view to ensuring market credibility. But for smaller and mid-tier issuers, especially new entrants or BEE entities that were previously exempt from certain reporting obligations, the requirements are far more onerous.

Preparing HEPS and other mandatory disclosures demands specialist expertise, often requiring larger finance teams or external consultants who are familiar with the complexities of JSE reporting standards. The financial implications are often disproportionate for smaller companies, where compliance costs represent a much larger share of total expenditure.

The timing of the HEPS review also aligns with the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 18, effective from 2027, which will require greater disclosure around management performance measures. Although IFRS 18 does not directly replicate HEPS, it does look for ways that companies can define and communicate their non-IFRS metrics.

These developments present an opportunity for the JSE to re-evaluate whether HEPS remains the best instrument for promoting transparency or whether broader, globally aligned measures might achieve the same objective more efficiently.

That said, simplification should not come at the expense of investor trust. The credibility of the JSE is linked to its reputation for high governance standards. The prestige of a JSE listing lies not only in access to capital, but also in the assurance that listed entities are held to robust oversight. The decline in the number of listed companies in recent years has made this equilibrium even more critical: the exchange must remain competitive without compromising its integrity.

Matrix approach

There is no question that the compliance environment has become onerous, particularly for emerging issuers. Many companies already struggle with inter-related obligations across King IV (now King V), IFRS, environmental, social and governance frameworks and the JSE listings requirements, aside from industry-specific regulations. A possible solution is for companies to adopt a matrix approach that could streamline disclosures by allowing companies to cross-reference requirements across these frameworks rather than responding separately to each.

For smaller firms, the JSE’s openness to considering flexible governance structures, such as allowing part-time or outsourced CFO arrangements, is encouraging. Provided the financial leaders possess the necessary expertise and experience, part-time arrangements can enhance governance quality by exposing companies to broader market insights while reducing fixed costs.

Similarly, outsourcing certain disclosure or compliance functions to specialist service providers can help smaller issuers maintain high standards without straining internal resources.

The review of trading statement metrics is also topical for our BEE special purpose vehicle clients, where the amendments brought about by Section 22 require these entities to issue trading statements as opposed to the exemption they previously enjoyed as asset-backed securities.

From an investor-relations perspective the potential phasing-out of HEPS need not herald the end of comparability. If sufficient information is disclosed for analysts to calculate equivalent figures themselves, market transparency can still be preserved.

Investors value clear, consistent and comparable data, but they also understand that excessive bureaucracy can deter growth and discourage listings. The JSE’s engagement with market participants shows a recognition that regulatory credibility must depend on responsiveness as well as thoroughness.

The JSE’s consultation process is an attempt to modernise a rigorous regulatory system that is adapting to a shifting global environment and, ultimately, the balance between cost efficiency and transparency of HEPS and other financial reporting obligations is where the solution lies.

• Markman is head of sponsor services at Tamela.