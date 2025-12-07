LETTER: BEE failed in Malaysia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ismail Lagardien’s emotional letter criticising James Cunningham shows you what is driving the BEE debate — emotion, redress and retribution. It has nothing to do with economic growth (“Malaysia has no place in BEE debate,” December 2).

The real modern-day interest in Malaysia from a South African perspective is its affirmative action policies, which were implemented in 1970 — more than 55 years ago.

Apart from a small minority who have enjoyed superlative gains, it is now widely accepted that Malaysia’s affirmative action programme has not benefited most Malays. Asian Development Bank economist Jayant Menon said the “affirmative action programme has failed its focus group while marginalising everyone else in the process”.

“Rather than increasing social cohesion, it has contributed to disunity,” he said. “As a result, Malaysia’s skilled labour and capital have tended to migrate overseas, compounding the costs of affirmative action.”

Regarding affirmative action outcomes, both countries have made quantitative gains in increasing representation of Bumiputeras in Malaysia and black people in South Africa, in tertiary education and high-level occupations. But there are shortfalls in terms of graduate capability, dependence on public sector employment, and persistent difficulty in cultivating private enterprise.

In Malaysia’s case, where there has been good growth over the years, the debate is more academic. It could have grown more and been more successful in a free economy, but it is not facing the economic crisis we are.

In South Africa’s case, due to a lack of skills in the black community, we are seeing a total collapse of certain economic sectors, such as local government and state-owned enterprises, and we have a no-growth mining sector, which has led to no economic growth for a decade.

BEE and employment equity have trapped South Africa in a low-growth economy.

Rob Tiffin

Cape Town

