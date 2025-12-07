OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: No questions please, I’m the president

Ramaphosa prefers family meetings because he does not like tough questions

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Brandon Jansen )

I refer to your editorial opinion (“Keep family meetings special,” December 3).

This, of course, is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s preferred way of public communication, since it offers him an unrivalled opportunity to assert his interpretation of events without fear of question or interruption.

He does not like to be asked tough questions. This is the main reason this form of communication is his favoured (and generally only) one.

Sandra Goldberg

Via Business Day online

