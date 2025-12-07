LETTER: Social cohesion impossible with discriminatory laws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We don’t need a national dialogue; we need the ANC to remove the impediments for this to happen, including removing race-based legislation and BEE, says the writer.

I refer to John Dludlu’s most recent column (“Now for the uncomfortable home truths,” December 3).

If we want a better life for all in South Africa and better social cohesion, then the economy and employment need to grow. For this to happen we need exponential growth in investors and in small, medium and micro enterprises. This will naturally transform the economy and include many more black South Africans in employment.

We don’t need a national dialogue; we need the ANC to remove the impediments for this to happen, including removing race-based legislation and BEE and restoring property rights and the rule of law.

Social cohesion cannot happen if discriminatory legislation exists. How can it? Social cohesion and discrimination are mutually exclusive. One would think all South Africans would be particularly sensitive to this given our past.

If black South Africans are seeking retribution for the past by supporting race-based legislation, there will be no universal cohesion. No national dialogue is going to change this, as the conversation will be guided to suit the ANC. It will have no legitimacy.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

