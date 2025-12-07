LETTER: US action against Venezuela might expose allies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump’s threats against Venezuela could be largely intended to expose president Nicolás Maduro’s allies as weak (“Venezuela-US tensions: world on the precipice of disaster”, December 4).

Cuba and Iran have been significantly weakened by internal economic and security challenges. Russia is bleeding in Ukraine, and from its energy assets being drone targets. China is bogged down by mounting economic strain and Indo-Pacific flashpoints Japan and Taiwan.

Maduro relies on Cuban military support to stay in power. Marco Rubio, born in Miami after his parents fled Cuba, runs the US state department. Ousting Maduro would be a serious blow to Havana’s communist regime, which impoverishes its people.

Another reason the ANC should not support Maduro is that he clearly rigged the recent election — that is, the Venezuelan people want him out.

Shawn Hagedorn

Via Business Day online

