LETTER: US action against Venezuela might expose allies

From Cuba and Iran to Russia and China, Trump could be aiming at supportive countries

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro participates in a cabinet meeting at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela. (MIRAFLORES PALACE)

US President Donald Trump’s threats against Venezuela could be largely intended to expose president Nicolás Maduro’s allies as weak (“Venezuela-US tensions: world on the precipice of disaster”, December 4).

Cuba and Iran have been significantly weakened by internal economic and security challenges. Russia is bleeding in Ukraine, and from its energy assets being drone targets. China is bogged down by mounting economic strain and Indo-Pacific flashpoints Japan and Taiwan.

Maduro relies on Cuban military support to stay in power. Marco Rubio, born in Miami after his parents fled Cuba, runs the US state department. Ousting Maduro would be a serious blow to Havana’s communist regime, which impoverishes its people.

Another reason the ANC should not support Maduro is that he clearly rigged the recent election — that is, the Venezuelan people want him out.

Shawn Hagedorn

Via Business Day online

