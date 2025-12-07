MAX CUVELLIER GIACOMELLI AND SARAH MALM: Powering Africa’s twin transitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Portable solar panels in Kenya. Off-grid solar is the fastest, most cost-effective way to reach over half of those without power, say the writers. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREEA CAMPEANU

For millions of Africans, a charged mobile phone is a gateway to markets, finance, healthcare and education. Yet hundreds of millions of people still lack electricity, locking them out of the digital economy before they can even log on. Without power there can be no digital inclusion.

We rely on our fully charged mobile devices every day. So why has it taken so long to recognise the complementarity of energy and connectivity? It’s time to download a new approach that syncs how digital platforms expand energy access with how electricity powers the tools of digital inclusion.

For policymakers and funders, digital inclusion and electrification must no longer be seen as isolated development goals but as interdependent twin transitions that can catalyse development impact at scale.

Across Africa, where grid and landline infrastructure remain underdeveloped, people depend heavily on off-grid solar for electricity and mobile phones for connectivity. For these communities life is no longer dictated by daylight hours or dangerous, expensive paraffin. Activities continue after dark using clean, affordable energy. Around the world, 385-million people use off-grid solutions that can power mobile phones, including one in five Kenyans.

Across Africa, where grid and landline infrastructure remain underdeveloped, people depend heavily on off-grid solar for electricity and mobile phones for connectivity.

Mobile technologies have helped off-grid solar businesses reach these populations rapidly through digitally enabled pay-as-you-go (PAYGo) systems that slash upfront costs. In turn, PAYGo solar has nurtured digital connectivity and literacy. A 2020 GSMA study found that PAYGo solar increases uptake and use of digital financial and mobile data services. Rural communities now use phones to join the financial economy, access information, gain skills and build business connections.

Mobile technologies have helped off-grid solar businesses reach these populations rapidly through digitally enabled pay-as-you-go (PAYGo) systems that slash upfront costs. (123RF/kantver )

The economic potential is vast. In 2023, the mobile industry contributed 7% ($140bn) of Africa’s GDP and is expected to reach $170bn by 2030. More than 100-billion transactions worth over $1.68-trillion flowed through mobile money accounts. Solar energy is set to be the biggest driver of green jobs on the continent, potentially generating upwards of 800,000 jobs by 2030 — half from distributed solar.

These twin sectors reinforce each other’s growth: PAYGo solar adoption amplifies data and mobile money revenues for operators, while solar companies expand their reach through digital payments, AI-driven credit scoring, and even gamification to incentivise on-time repayment.

For farmers and food producers, this convergence is already powering harvests and commerce. Across over 20 markets in Africa, Koolboks offers solar-powered PAYGo refrigeration to microbusinesses such as small-scale fish traders — most of them women — reducing waste and boosting incomes. In Kenya, SunCulture customers use solar irrigation to grow more and sell into wider markets via mobile platforms.

More than 680-million people still lack electricity, mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa. About 350-million are out of mobile broadband coverage, and 3.1-billion do not use mobile internet despite being covered. Without electricity, people remain locked out of digital tools, mobile money and the benefits of next-generation platforms. Off-grid solar is the fastest, most cost-effective way to reach over half of those without power. While affordability remains the key barrier, digital platforms and AI are making financing, monitoring and subsidy delivery more efficient, scalable and transparent.

While affordability remains the key barrier, digital platforms and AI are making financing, monitoring and subsidy delivery more efficient, scalable and transparent.

Mission 300 offers a major opportunity to approach energy access and digital inclusion jointly. At the GSMA MWC Africa conference in Kigali, World Bank representatives showcased how Mission 300 will address the synergies and co-dependencies between energy and digital. In practice this means co-ordinated planning across energy and digital portfolios, regular dialogue between energy and ICT ministries, and intentional efforts to convene impact investors actively seeking dual impact strategies.

Encouraging examples already exist: in Madagascar, the energy and digital ministries are working with donors on the Digital and Energy Connectivity for Inclusion project. Telecoms are investing in off-grid solar at scale to power their networks and help customers stay connected.

In Rwanda, the National Electrification Plan and Smart Rwanda Master Plan emphasise integrated energy and ICT expansion. That’s one reason Rwanda has a rapidly growing digital payment sector while also making tremendous progress on energy access over the last decade — progress made possible through co-ordinated interventions across energy access and digital inclusion.

Regionally, platforms like Smart Africa and the AU’s Digital Transformation Strategy can help harmonise policies and attract larger-scale, dual-impact investment. We need to see more of it. Co-ordinated policy and investment can stretch limited resources further and boost private sector returns. It is time to shape these twin transitions together.

• Giacomelli is head of mobile for development at GSMA, and Malm is executive director at Gogla, the global off-grid solar association.