DANI FREIDUS: Startling S&P vs JSE comparison shows data can be used to boost narratives

I came across two unbelievable charts a few weeks ago. The staggering rise in the gold price has rightly engendered much analysis. It was in this context that the returns from holding gold were being compared with those achieved by South African and US stocks.

The first graph showed that from the turn of the century an investor would have received similar performance whether they invested in gold or in the JSE all share index (when reinvesting dividends); $100 in 2000 would be equal to about $1,350 now.

The second graph astonishingly showed that over the same period an investor in the S&P 500 would only have grown their investment to about $750.

Though the analysis was from a reliable source, I didn’t believe the data. The story of JSE outperformance so completely went against my mental model of its underperformance that I had to pull and analyse the data myself. Of course, the charts were right.

The data told only half the story. (SIZWE NDINGANE)

However, on closer inspection the accurate data told only half the story. If the starting point for the comparison had been a few years earlier — or later — the outcomes would have been reversed, with the S&P 500 far outperforming the JSE.

You see, 2000 was the height of the dot.com bubble. Choosing that as the starting point, whether arbitrarily or not, resulted in our US investor entering the market at a peak, shortly before a trough. Had he or she delayed a few years and bought when the market was low, the performance would have been vastly superior.

While many investing lessons can be learnt from this, it is an example of how true, accurate data can be used to further a particular narrative when reality is more nuanced. Which market has outperformed? The correct answer: it depends.

Arthur Koestler, most famous for his novel Darkness at Noon, equates the arrangement and presentation of data to the arrangement of a bouquet. It requires selection and discernment. I would caution though, that an equally beautiful bouquet could be arranged by choosing different flowers.

When consulting with business executives my work usually involves data interpretation. Often the data seems to indicate a particular line of reasoning, showing consistency with other indicators and implying a certain course of action. I take it as my job to sow doubt and to raise all the reasons why the data may be incomplete or could be interpreted differently. I must be infuriating.

American psychologist Philip Tetlock has become world renowned for studying the accuracy of forecasts, and forecasters, over decades. In his 2015 book Superforecasting he delineated two types of forecasters: foxes and hedgehogs, borrowing the terminology from Isaiah Berlin’s popular essay.

Hedgehogs believe in a single, grand theory, and understand events and phenomena as occurring within the framework of this idea. Foxes attempt to understand the world using diverse sources of evidence and ideas. Hedgehogs believe in fundamental truths and foxes are less dogmatic.

Most domain experts and analysts are hedgehogs. In Tetlock’s prediction tournaments they barely performed above random chance. However, the exceptional performers all followed a similar pattern and technique. They thought systematically and in probabilities, gathered data from diverse sources and made efforts to avoid cognitive biases.

More than technique, it was the attitude and personality of the foxes that set them apart. They were open-minded, cautious and humble. They changed their minds often. They prefer words such as “however”, “but”, “though” and “on the other hand”. In a word, they appreciated nuance.

Recognising uncertainty and acknowledging grey areas are values that result in superior decision-making. Data can mislead so easily. Thus I intentionally ask my clients to doubt themselves.

• Freidus, a consulting actuary, is cofounder of Five2two Analytics.