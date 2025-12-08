HENRO KRUGER: DA is a leading opponent of the Business Licensing Bill

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Entrepreneurs should not need government permission to create jobs, says the writer.

In his most recent column Peter Bruce argued that the DA has “nothing to say” about the ANC’s economic mismanagement and no appetite to oppose the draft Business Licensing Bill (“DA is worryingly silent on ANC’s latest economic insanity”, December 4). Both claims are simply untrue.

For the past three months the DA has been explicit and consistent about our economic reform agenda. We submitted detailed objections during the public-comment period, warning that the Business Licensing Bill would suffocate entrepreneurship, collapse township economies and drown small firms in red tape.

In parallel, we launched a nationwide “Jobs Not Permits” petition to give every business owner, informal trader and South African citizen a platform to reject this destructive proposal. This was not an afterthought, it was our immediate, proactive response to the bill’s publication.

We have also introduced a comprehensive plan to turbocharge the economy, alongside our Economic Inclusion for All Bill, a fundamental redesign of South Africa’s public-procurement system aimed at driving real inclusion instead of handing tenders to the politically connected. These proposals are public, detailed and grounded in the urgency of restoring growth.

Bruce now takes issue with a draft Business Licensing Bill that the DA has already opposed loudly, publicly and repeatedly. We have called on the minister to scrap it through formal submissions and across multiple media platforms. The bill is economically destructive, anti-entrepreneurship and would suffocate the very small businesses that must drive growth in South Africa.

The DA-led Western Cape government has already gone on record, repeatedly, opposing the draft Business Licensing Bill, warning that it is vague, unconstitutional, economically damaging and fundamentally incompatible with a pro-growth, pro-jobs strategy. Premier Alan Winde, minister Ivan Meyer and the provincial government have all made clear that this bill will undermine job creation, increase red tape, impose unconstitutional burdens on municipalities and disrupt the Western Cape’s proven Growth for Jobs agenda.

The Western Cape government has formally called for the bill to be withdrawn, revised and recirculated, a position firmly rooted in evidence, economic impact analysis and constitutional considerations.

The DA remains unequivocal: we are committed to stopping this draft bill in its tracks.

In parliament earlier this week I delivered a clear, unequivocal declaration opposing the bill, warning that it will drown small firms in new layers of red tape and hand failing municipalities the power to decide who may or may not open a business.

Entrepreneurs should not need government permission to create jobs. Our stance is not rhetorical; it is a line in the sand against a bill that threatens every trader, informal worker and small enterprise in the country.

Deputy minister Jane Sithole has been one of the fiercest defenders of small businesses in this government. She has consistently highlighted how township entrepreneurs, in particular, would be worst hit by the bill’s heavy-handed licensing regime.

The DA remains unequivocal: we are committed to stopping this draft bill in its tracks. We will fight for it to be withdrawn before it reaches parliament. Should it proceed, we will oppose it at every step and in every forum. To amplify this fight we have launched a national petition to ensure that every concerned South African and every small business owner has a voice in stopping this damaging proposal.

Regardless of Bruce’s uninformed beliefs, small businesses across South Africa know the DA is firmly on their side and that we will continue to champion the entrepreneurs who can power job creation and economic growth.

The DA has been the leading voice warning that if the government continues down this interventionist path South Africa will suffocate the very enterprises needed to lift the country out of stagnation. Far from being silent, we have been the only major political force offering alternative legislation, mobilising public opinion and using every institutional lever available to halt this bill.

South Africans deserve a debate grounded in facts, not assumptions. The record shows clearly where the DA stands: against the Business Licensing Bill, against suffocating red tape and for a growing, competitive economy that empowers every entrepreneur to thrive.

• Kruger is DA spokesperson on small business development.