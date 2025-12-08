KEVIN ALLAN: Eskom agreements signal shift in how Treasury sees municipal debt crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For years South Africa has lived with a slow-burning crisis in the relationship between Eskom and local government. The mountain of municipal arrears owed to Eskom — now well above R105bn — has steadily eroded the utility’s finances, deepened liquidity strain, and constrained investment in maintenance and new capacity. Yet the government’s response long resembled a recurring loop: stern warnings, arrears restructurings, debt relief conditions and periodic threats of supply interruptions.

Now something fundamental has changed. In the past month or so the National Treasury has publicly and decisively endorsed distribution agency agreements (DAAs) as a national strategy to stabilise municipal payment behaviour and confront the widespread dysfunction in electricity distribution. This is not simply another Eskom intervention. It signals a profound shift in how the government — and particularly the Treasury — understands local government finances, credit discipline and state capability.

For the first time the Treasury has stepped firmly into the political economy of municipal distribution, acknowledging that the financial failures of municipalities are no longer localised problems but systemic threats to the national fiscus, the electricity system and broader macroeconomic stability.

The Treasury states in comments on its recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that “the DAA pathway is intended to stabilise cash flows, improve payment discipline and create a bridge to longer-term structural reforms in the local government fiscal framework … The interim measure does not rule out stronger interventions where failures persist.”

This is language we have not heard before. It marks a pivot away from treating municipal debt to Eskom as a narrow sectoral issue towards recognising it as a structural failure in intergovernmental finances requiring co-ordinated state reform.

Understanding why this shift matters requires revisiting the conditions that created the crisis. Municipalities have for years struggled to maintain cost-reflective tariffs, collect revenue and manage losses within their electricity networks. In some jurisdictions, total losses — technical and nontechnical — exceed 30%. Billing systems are outdated, credit control is inconsistently applied and maintenance backlogs run into billions of rand.

The outcome is a destructive feedback loop: residents and businesses withhold payment because networks fail; networks fail because the municipality cannot maintain them; and the municipality cannot maintain them because it cannot collect. Meanwhile, Eskom bills mount and arrears compound.

By the latter part of this year the problem had evolved into a macro-fiscal risk. A utility attempting to stabilise itself — financially and operationally — cannot do so while more than R100bn remains unpaid for bulk purchases.

Credit ratings agencies have repeatedly flagged municipal arrears as a barrier to improving Eskom’s balance sheet and access to capital markets. The implications extend far beyond Eskom: municipal arrears weaken the state’s overall fiscal credibility and undermine every reform aimed at restoring energy security.

Until recently Eskom’s approach appeared largely operational rather than strategic. It began experimenting with direct takeovers in a handful of failing municipalities, and a small number of early DAA pilots were introduced. But there was no clarity on criteria, scope or timelines. Direct control was treated as exceptional; DAAs were bespoke arrangements rather than components of a national model.

In this environment the Treasury’s stance was cautious. Its interventions focused mainly on the municipal debt relief scheme, grant conditions and Municipal Finance Management Act compliance. The Treasury was clearly concerned, but it had not yet placed itself at the centre of the distribution-governance debate.

The recently published MTBPS altered that trajectory. The Treasury didn’t merely endorse the DAA mechanism — it reframed it. DAAs are now explicitly described as a transition instrument, intended to stabilise payment flows, create predictable revenue and buy time for deeper reforms in the fiscal framework underpinning local government.

The fact that the Treasury has tied DAAs to structural reforms is significant. It suggests that the state now views the existing model — where more than 170 municipalities hold electricity distribution licences but many lack the capacity to manage them — as fundamentally unsustainable.

The Treasury’s endorsement has been accompanied by Eskom’s own escalation. The utility has identified 47 municipalities where it will take direct operational control of electricity supply after failures to comply with debt relief terms. It has also prioritised 14 municipalities — representing 58% of total arrears — for the first wave of DAAs, with negotiations now under way.

These moves reflect a new coherence and assertiveness: a combined Eskom–Treasury intervention aimed at stabilising distribution revenue and reclaiming income lost to municipal collapse. For the first time, a de facto multi-tiered framework is emerging:

Direct control for municipalities in severe, persistent default;

DAAs for high-arrears municipalities still capable of stabilisation; and

Enhanced oversight for municipalities drifting into risk.

Previously interventions were ad hoc and reactive. Today they appear as the early shape of a national model — not yet formalised, but clearly directional.

Municipalities now face a dramatically altered operating environment. Control over electricity distribution — long seen as central to municipal autonomy — is being redefined by national policy. DAAs transfer core functions such as billing, collections, metering and aspects of network maintenance. Direct control transfers the entire function.

The financial implications are profound. Electricity revenue has historically been the financial backbone of many municipalities, cross-subsidising water, sanitation and roads. Under DAAs or takeovers that revenue shifts — either partially or entirely — into Eskom’s hands.

The Treasury’s emerging emphasis on revenue ring-fencing suggests that even where municipalities retain distribution authority, the longstanding practice of using electricity surpluses to support other services may soon be constrained.

Local politics will shift as well. Residents may receive bills from Eskom yet blame councillors for outages. Councils may be pressed to address infrastructure backlogs they no longer directly manage. Confusion and resentment are likely, particularly in already volatile municipalities.

Yet the most important insight from this moment is not about Eskom’s operations, it is about the future of local government. The Treasury’s language makes clear that municipal financial failure is now regarded as a systemic risk. Local government debt is no longer a local problem. When municipalities fail to pay Eskom, the consequences flow upward — into Eskom’s balance sheet, into government guarantees, into sovereign-risk assessments and into the national budget.

The Treasury has therefore confronted a core reality: South Africa cannot stabilise its energy system without restructuring how municipalities finance, manage and deliver electricity.

DAAs are only the first step. The Treasury’s reference to “longer-term structural reforms” hints at what may follow: regional distributors, stricter revenue ring-fencing, expanded oversight for municipal utilities, new conditions on grants or even a redefinition of municipal service delivery mandates under the constitution.

DAAs are not a silver bullet. They will not resolve decades of underinvestment, weak governance and political dysfunction. But they do represent something important: a recognition by the state that the municipal distribution model must change, and that stabilising Eskom requires stabilising the entities that buy from it.

This is a strategic pivot, not a technical adjustment. South Africa is entering a new phase in electricity governance. The era in which municipalities could accumulate arrears with limited consequence is drawing to a close. The National Treasury — long reluctant to intervene in distribution governance — is now leading the conversation.

DAAs have become a bridge not just to financial stabilisation, but to the redesign of how local government is funded and what it can realistically deliver. The question now is not whether the system will change, but how far — and how fast — the reform wave will travel.