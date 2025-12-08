Sponsored Content

LETTER: Motives behind SA myths

Cruel violations of human rights happened in Zimbabwe, not SA

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

I feel strongly about the lies being perpetrated against South Africa, when everything that is being blamed on South Africa actually happened in Zimbabwe (“The cowardice behind South Africans’ embrace of Trump’s falsehoods”, December 2).

It is true that these unbelievably cruel violations of human rights are not a fabrication — they did happen, in what was historically known as Rhodesia, under the presidency of the late Robert Mugabe.

His actions led to violent deaths, people being dispossessed of their farms, livestock , agricultural equipment and just about everything else they owned. Many emigrated to South Africa.

Now the situation has been horribly, mischievously distorted to implicate South Africa as the perpetrator, when it is actually a blatant pack of lies that cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.

Only a few months ago President Donald Trump confessed that he did not even know there was a country called Lesotho in Africa, which might be reason he confuses South Africa for Zimbabwe.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa

Midrand

