LETTER: Singapore’s meritocracy edges Malaysia’s empowerment

Ismail Lagardien and Rob Tiffin’s letters refer (“Malaysia has no place in BEE debate,” December 2, and “BEE failed in Malaysia‚” December 7).

Singapore’s meritocracy makes Singapore’s Malays better off than Malaysia’s Malays, despite the latter benefiting from affirmative action and empowerment policies.

From The Economist of February 1 2001, headlined “Our Malays are happier than yours”: “He [Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong] pointed out, for example, that a quarter of Singapore’s Malay workers boast an upper-secondary education or better, compared with only 14% of Malaysian Malays.

“This, in turn, is responsible for a higher proportion of workers in highly skilled jobs. In 1998 some 23% of Singapore Malays held administrative or professional posts (even though they make up 15% population), compared with 16% of Malaysian Malays, according to Mr Goh.”

Just don’t remind the Malaysians about it…

David P Kramer

Via email

