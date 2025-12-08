MDUDUZI LUTHULI: Gold is the cleanest ‘belief asset’ with no cash flow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gold’s surge is driven not by fundamentals but by belief and momentum, making it a psychological trap for investors who buy the narrative after the price has already risen. Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Gold has crossed $4,000/oz with almost no fanfare, a silence that is itself worth noticing now that it is being broken. Almost daily I’m receiving calls from clients to increase their portfolios’ allocation to the soft yellow metal.

I have no problem with the request; my only gripe is with their reasons. Why do you want to increase the allocation and why now? For most it is simply because of the ongoing price increase. What then happens when the inevitable decline occurs?

This reasoning highlights something fundamental about gold — that it remains the cleanest belief asset. Nothing about it generates cash. There are no earnings to forecast, no dividends to compound, no tenants paying rent, no contractually owed interest payments. You cannot open a spreadsheet and derive an intrinsic value the way you can for almost every other asset class.

Gold’s price on any given day is precisely what the market currently believes the next person is willing to pay. That is the entire game. People are buying gold because they believe the price will continue to increase. That belief is not based on any fundamental valuation; rather, a trust that what has been will continue.

We are now in the phase of the cycle that always arrives after a big upward leg. Suddenly everyone has a thoughtful, fundamental case for why gold is cheap, or at least fairly priced at current levels: central banks are buying at the fastest pace in decades; budget deficits look unfinanceable; real yields are negative, or close to it, in much of the developed world; geopolitical risk feels elevated; de-dollarisation — the death of dollar.

Every one of those points is true or at least defensible. The revealing part is the timing. The same facts existed when gold traded in the low $1,800s not long ago, yet almost no-onewas making the case then. The price rose first; the convincing stories followed.

The loudest, most persistent argument is that gold is superior money because fiat currencies are constantly debased and lose purchasing power. This claim is emotionally powerful but economically backward. Modern central banks target positive inflation on purpose. A modest amount of inflation stops people from hoarding cash indefinitely and encourages investment in productive assets.

Wages, profits and living standards rise with prices. A currency that loses 2% of its purchasing power per year while the economy grows 2%–3% real is working exactly as designed. Gold advocates call this a flaw. Economists call it a feature.

Gold and the Lindy effect

This is not to say gold does not have legitimate uses. Over very long periods it has beaten idle cash doing nothing. It has preserved wealth through hyperinflation, wars and the collapse of empires. But it has done so while dramatically underperforming ownership of good businesses. A century of data is remarkably consistent on that score.

Gold’s single greatest edge is the Lindy effect, a statistical rule that states that for things that do not wear out with age (ideas, technologies, cities, books, recipes, monetary assets), the longer they have already survived, the longer they are expected to continue surviving.

When an asset has almost no cash flows or contractual anchors (gold, bitcoin, art, religions, social norms), Lindy becomes one of the only reliable forecasting tools. Everything else is noise until proven otherwise.

Gold has the strongest Lindy score of any monetary asset yet. Everything else is playing catch-up — some will make it, most won’t. That explains much of why gold refuses to die, no matter how many times people declare it obsolete. And it explains why new challengers must survive for centuries before anyone should treat their longevity as a safe assumption rather than a speculative bet.

A restaurant open for 40 years is expected to remain open 40 more years on average. A scientific theory standing for two centuries has a far longer remaining life expectancy than one published last year. Gold has been valued as money or a store of wealth for about 5,000 years. Strict Lindy therefore assigns it another 5,000 years of expected life. No other monetary asset is even in the same postcode.

The problem for investors is that because gold’s price is untethered from cash flows, it is free to swing violently. Equities are eventually pulled back towards earnings growth. Bonds are anchored by contractual promises. Gold has no such gravity. The same ounce was worth about $279 in 2000, $1,900 in 2011, $1,050 in 2015 and now more than $4,000. Nothing about the physical metal changed in any of those episodes; only collective belief shifted.

Watch the causality carefully. Price moves first. Narratives arrive second to justify the move. When the chart is going up, every fresh data point feels like final confirmation that gold is inevitable. When the chart turns down, the identical facts that remain on the ground lose their urgency overnight. The story is always downstream of the price. This dynamic creates the classic psychological trap. Most new buyers at cycle peaks are momentum buyers who refuse to admit it.

They need a respectable fundamental narrative to tell themselves and others. They become undisciplined trend followers without predefined exits. When the inevitable reversal arrives, they are emotionally and intellectually unprepared for the drawdown, so they either sell in panic or begin moving the goalposts.

There is no moral failing in owning gold. Many of the world’s most sophisticated investors and institutions hold it permanently. The difference between those who benefit and those who are hurt is simple: absolute clarity about why it is there. If the position is tactical — riding a trend, betting on continued central bank demand, expecting currency turmoil — the entry and exit rules must be explicit and written down before emotions take over. A price target, a technical signal, the disappearance of the original catalyst — something mechanical.

If the position is structural — a permanent allocation for tail-risk insurance or as a non-correlated asset — the owner must be psychologically prepared to watch the price halve or go sideways for 10 years without losing conviction. Very few people can do that.

• Luthuli is investment management director at Luthuli Capital.