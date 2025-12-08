Opinion

PODCAST: South African farmers are upbeat about business conditions

An index shows an uptick in confidence in the agribusiness sector

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

Columnist

The programme will see schools selling produce directly to the market
(123RF/ KOSTIC DUSAN )

After falling for two consecutive quarters, the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index (ACI) rose by five points to 67 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Favourable weather conditions, strong exports throughout the year on the back of ample grain, oilseed and horticulture harvests and better port efficiencies are among the key drivers of optimism in the sector.

The announcement of a national vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease likely contributed to the upbeat mood, as the outbreak seemed out of control for some time.

The ACI level of 67 is well above the 50 neutral mark, suggesting South African agribusinesses are generally optimistic about business conditions in the country. This survey was conducted in the last week of November and covered agribusinesses operating across various agricultural subsectors nationwide.

Listen to the full podcast for more information

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LUKE FELTHAM: Fear and feebleness at the BBC

2

KEVIN ALLAN: Eskom agreements signal shift in how Treasury sees municipal debt crisis

3

EDITORIAL: The perils of the void in DC

4

Capitec customers spend three times as much at Shein

5

NEWS ANALYSIS: Who watches the watchers after Witness D’s killing?

Related Articles