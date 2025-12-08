TIMOTHY GIBBS: Why SA’s mass vaccination campaign for foot-and-mouth disease may fail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Farms between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay have been placed under quarantine after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease was reported in the area

Foot-and-mouth disease arrived again in South Africa in 2021 and has now spread countrywide. It threatens the dairy industry and the red meat sector, which includes the feedlot-abattoir complex that produces perhaps 65%-70% of our beef, and a nexus of smaller cattle farmers and pastoralists spread across commercial farms and communal land.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen. (ER LOMBARD)

On November 26 agriculture minister John Steenhuisen announced that the state plans a mass vaccination campaign. But the disease won’t be stopped unless the minister looks beyond the dynamics of the 7.2-million commercial herd and also makes a serious long-term plan to protect the 4.8-million cattle on communal land. The disease does not discriminate — one cannot be segregated from the other.

This government announcement is shaped by private sector initiatives led by the Red Meat Industry Services, which recently facilitated the procurement of 644,000 vaccines to protect the South African feedlot industry. Steenhuisen plans to buy 2-million more vaccines from Botswana by February and have a South African facility ready that can produce another 1.5-million shots.

It probably makes sense to circle the vaccines around the feedlots, which intensively fatten weaners for slaughter. These are concentrated operations: up to 160,000 cattle behind fences, with security guards scanning visitors’ driving licences.

Importantly, too, the vaccine, which gives animals immunity for months (not years), is suitable for feedlots that fatten and kill cattle over a 90-120 day cycle. However, vaccinating the wider South African herd will fail unless the campaign is accompanied by strict biosecurity measures and movement controls. Vaccines alone are insufficient.

In discussing biosecurity it is too easy to blame communal pastoralists for allowing their uncontrolled, diseased animals to stray onto fenced-off commercial farms. Instead, think historically.

In the 1970s apartheid’s bantustans provided a segregated, underfunded, bare-bones set of vet services to communal farmers that worked well enough. Regular mandatory cattle dipping was crucial: stock inspectors dipping and vaccinating against disease, counting herds and registering animals.

However, these services unravelled when apartheid collapsed. Worse, the cattle dips were “transferred to communities” (that is, abandoned) by a post-apartheid government that prioritised education, health and pensions expenditures over agriculture.

In another act of abandonment state vet services were decentralised to provincial level and largely left to rot. Rural communities and NGOs have tried to fill the gap, often working with officials in a broken system. But patchwork voluntaristic efforts will not provide proper biosecurity.

Movement controls are the second piece of an effective response to the disease. Again, note how much harder it has become to trace cattle since 1994. Under apartheid about 90% of the beef consumed in our cities was channelled through a “single channel” marketing system organised around huge central slaughterhouses run by the state-owned enterprise Abacor.

Now, a wider spread of privately run abattoirs is dispersed across the countryside. Moreover, boosted by the rise of consumption in the townships, there are burgeoning small and medium-scale networks of cattle speculation, slaughter and butchery: family-run supermarket chains, shisanyama at the taxi-ranks, and roadside livestock pens.

Controlling the disease means getting a grip on these networks — including the well-armed stock-theft syndicates integrated into this commerce.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas recently called for the army to be called into KwaZulu-Natal to set up roadblocks and enforce foot-and-mouth disease movement controls. The crisis is of this scale. But if we want livestock movement controls we also need comprehensive censuses and registers — a task the state abdicated in about 1994 when government vet services were left to rot.

• Dr Gibbs is a historian researching a book on the SA agri-food system.