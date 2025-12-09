LETTER: Business should use its clout to discipline delinquent government

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The answer lies in using its financial muscle and piles of cash to dish out discipline to a delinquent government.

Neal Froneman is not an ad hoc voice (“Business must lead SA’s journey from grey to great”, December 5). He is the one business leader who called out government on its failures and who through Business Against Crime made things happen.

Business in South Africa sits on its hands too much, thinking that when it sometimes takes over government’s responsibilities (like fixing potholes), it has done well. That is not the answer.

The answer lies in using its financial muscle and piles of cash to dish out discipline to a delinquent government. But few have the bravery to step away from the “dishonourable members” and stand for the people they make their money from.

G20 stage plays aside, the stench is unbearable.

Deon Crafford

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​