LETTER: PIC must disregard criticism of BEE

The Black Business Council (BBC) is seriously concerned about the concerted criticism of the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) unlisted investments, including Isibaya Fund, by various anti-transformation groups and individuals (“Poor legacy assets drag down PIC unlisted investment impairments”, December 8).

This criticism selectively focuses on a few failed broad-based BEE transactions while completely ignoring many successful deals and all failed white-owned companies funded by the PIC, including Steinhoff.

This choreographed selective criticism is meant to paralyse the PIC and entirely stop BEE funding by creating fear in the corporation, to the extent that no-one at the PIC will have the guts to consider funding black business.

These so-called critics are hellbent on protecting the apartheid status quo to ensure the economy remains in white hands forever, as the PIC is the only hope to fund big transactions for black people.

The BBC would like to reiterate its uncompromising stand on corruption, no matter who commits it, black or white. In this regard if there are corrupt elements at the PIC they must be dealt with harshly — without stopping the funding of black business.

The BBC calls on the PIC to disregard the irritating noise and distractions and to remain steadfast in its commitment to fund viable black-owned businesses in pursuit of the key liberation principle that “the people shall share in the country’s wealth”.

Kganki Matabane

CEO, Black Business Council

