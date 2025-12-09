LETTER: Whistle-blower system is broken

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa is rapidly losing the fight against corruption because the people who expose it are being left to die (“No doubt killing of ‘Witness D’ will deter other whistle-blowers”, December 9).

The recent killing of yet another whistleblower highlights a painful truth: the system is not working, and a simple “review of legislation” is nowhere near enough.

Whistle-blowers act in the public interest. They step forward not for reward but to defend the integrity of our institutions. Yet time and again they are met with intimidation, isolation and, increasingly, fatal violence. No democracy can survive when truth-tellers are treated as expendable.

If the government is serious about accountability it must urgently overhaul the whistleblower and witness protection framework. This includes strengthening anonymity, improving the safety of those who testify, and ensuring long-term support for individuals who risk their lives to expose corruption. Protection should not end once a statement is signed, it must be continuous and guaranteed.

South Africans are tired of condolences and promises after each killing. What we need is decisive action. Protecting whistleblowers is not only a legal imperative, it is essential to restoring public trust and building a corruption-free future.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

