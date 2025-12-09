MEREL VAN DER LEI: More Christmas card and less tax bill - things to share (and not share) with staff this December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For many South African leaders the “summer slump” is a familiar challenge: productivity dips, engagement fades and skeleton crews struggle to keep the lights on.

But this narrative of an unavoidable cost misses the critical opportunity hidden within the pre-holiday period. The real danger is not the slowdown itself but the surge in resignation letters that often land on desks in January — a surge that is often caused by a strategic miscalculation in communication.

This is not a coincidence. While work is winding down many employees are quietly assessing their future, and mostly waiting for their year-end bonus before deciding whether to stay or go. In this critical window employer silence is deafening. A lack of communication is not seen as a “well-deserved break”; it is seen as indifference. When employees feel disconnected or undervalued, especially at the end of the year, they are far more likely to quietly leave.

The risks are even more acute on the frontline. In safety-critical industries the festive season brings a spike in absenteeism, “no-shows” and even employees showing up to shifts intoxicated or disengaged. Beyond being serious HR issues, they represent major operational and safety risks. These are often the employees who feel the most frustrated — working while others are off, and feeling disconnected from the wider organisation.

Faced with these challenges, leadership often makes one of two mistakes: they either go silent to “not bother” people, or they continue to send task-orientated messages to employees on their well-deserved leave.

This dilemma is especially sharp for a mixed frontline workforce, where some employees are working and need critical, functional information, while others are off. Sending a work-related task or survey to an employee on leave creates resentment. But sending irrelevant “happy holidays” messages (or worse, nothing) to an employee who is on shift creates disconnection and safety risks.

This highlights a contrast I often use as an analogy: there is a vast difference between a “Christmas card and a letter from the South African Revenue Service”. Sending work-related tasks to an employee while on their well-deserved leave is like sending them a bill. It communicates that their time is not respected.

Equally, silence allows that “quietly leave” mentality to fester. The solution is to find the creative middle ground: to stay connected with meaning, not with tasks, and to segment communication with relevance. During the holiday period communication should be especially context-aware and people-centred.

For those on leave, this means sharing messages of celebration, good news or genuine well-being. It can mean acknowledging the financial stress of the season by sharing helpful budgeting tips or discount vouchers.

For frontline workers who are on shift, it means providing them with only the critical, functional information they need to be safe, while also ensuring they feel seen and appreciated within their context — sending them an “enjoy your off-time” email isn’t the type of thing that’s going to sit well with this group. Communication is about context-aware connection, not governance.

But the most powerful strategy begins before the holiday. Instead of waiting for the January slump, leaders must use the third quarter (or November at the latest) as a retention tool. This is the perfect moment to engage employees about their future. Ask them: “What do you want to learn in the new year? What skills do you want to build?”

This simple act of asking does two things. It gives leadership a pipeline of actionable insights to build a more skilled, motivated workforce for the year ahead. More importantly, it gives the employee a sense of forward momentum. It shifts their mindset from “what other job can I find?” to “what am I looking forward to here?” It gives them a bigger reason to return in January engaged and excited while allowing them to help shape the path ahead.

We must stop treating the December slowdown as an inevitable write-off. Those productivity dips, safety risks and no-shows are not a given. Nor is the surge of resignations in January inevitable. By shifting from this notion of a false dichotomy between silence or tasks to meaningful, segmented connection, leaders can transform this period from a liability into their most powerful opportunity to build engagement for the year ahead, secure a safer festive season, and foster a positive return to work that employees anticipate with motivation, not dread.

• Van der Lei is CEO of digital employee experience platform Wyzetalk.