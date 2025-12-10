LETTER: BEE resembles apartheid engineering

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Top of the agenda at the ANC’s national general council meeting is how to save the party from terminal decline (“Ramaphosa defends NEC’s decision to form GNU as crunch ANC meeting starts”, December 8).

There is one (and only one) way: take a leaf out of the book of the erstwhile apartheid government and drop race from the law. Apartheid was a giant — ultimately failed — attempt to racially engineer the country. BEE is essentially the same: legally enforced race engineering.

The state (essentially, still the ANC) decides how the country is structured. People are wholly defined by their colour. We are not merely Homo sapiens but a set of different ethnicities. We cannot be trusted to work together and compete together.

BEE insists that we develop separately. Remember “separate development”, Hendrick Verwoerd’s mantra? Why then has the ANC adopted it?

Strangely, the ANC ignores the views of 80% of the people, including its own voters. The vast majority of black people reject legally enforced racial engineering. This majority is confident that society — humans of all colours — can work together just fine; that this will unlock our human spirit and engender growth.

Given the chance by abandoning BEE, this majority will propel the ANC back above 50% of the vote. As Shakespeare wrote, “Courage mounteth with occasion“.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​