LETTER: Competition body’s overreach leaves SA poorer

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Competition Tribunal chair in Nehawu’s crosshairs”, December 9).
The Competition Commission has been a major impediment to economic growth. Remember the Grand Parade-Burger King debacle, the Vodacom-Maziv-Remgro delays, and now the Curro meddling?
Its overreach has cost the South African economy a huge amount in terms of economic growth and jobs. Hopefully the current minister, Parks Tau, will act to correct this, as he evidently did in the Vodacom-Maziv merger.
Andrew Joubert
Via Business Day online
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.