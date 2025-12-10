OpinionPREMIUM

LETTER: Competition body’s overreach leaves SA poorer

Commission has been major impediment to economic growth

Michael Avery’s most recent column refers (“Competition Tribunal chair in Nehawu’s crosshairs”, December 9).

The Competition Commission has been a major impediment to economic growth. Remember the Grand Parade-Burger King debacle, the Vodacom-Maziv-Remgro delays, and now the Curro meddling?

Its overreach has cost the South African economy a huge amount in terms of economic growth and jobs. Hopefully the current minister, Parks Tau, will act to correct this, as he evidently did in the Vodacom-Maziv merger.

Andrew Joubert

Via Business Day online

