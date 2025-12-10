LETTER: Temper Transnet optimism with realism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crucially for the mining, manufacturing, construction and agricultural industries, the sentiment around state-owned logistics provider Transnet is trending more positively. However, this optimism must be tempered with caution.

At present Transnet is moving about 160-million tonnes of rail freight a year, 30% below the peak of 226-million tonnes recorded in 2017/18. The government has set a target of 250-million tonnes by 2030.

Private sector involvement is a critical component of achieving that ambitious goal, and so freight rail operator Traxtion’s announcement of a R3.4bn investment last week is significant. The programme foresees R1.8bn going to locomotives and R1.6bn to wagons, which forms part of a R5.8bn overall investment programme.

In pursuit of first-mover advantage, Traxtion appears to be making the investment without knowing exactly how the equipment will be used. CEO James Holley told Business Day: “It may be that we take up the [transport] slots or that we provide maintenance with full operations to the freight owners themselves. Or it could be that we provide full maintenance leases over these trains to other train-operating companies that want to take up slots.”

The positive aspect is that the Traxtion investment will enable Transnet to move more freight, lowers its operational and financial stress, and kicks down the door for other private operators to move in and invest. The downside scenario sees players such as Traxtion investing and attempting to operate as an effective competitor to Transnet, while Transnet remains the monopolistic custodian of infrastructure in policy and legislation.

In practice that would mean that Transnet — and in turn, the state — remains the entity that makes the ultimate decisions about capital allocation and who receives which rail slots. This would keep alive the possibility of inefficiency, coupled with political patronage and corruption.

The private sector is getting in position to throw Transnet a lifeline. But, critically, it appears the country’s rail and trade policy framework will remain state-centred, suppressing growth and job creation over the long term.

Chris Hattingh

Centre for Risk Analysis

