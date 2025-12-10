LETTER: What Gqubule omitted in Anglo American story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iron ore from Anglo American’s Minas-Rio project is stockpiled at the Ferroport yard at the Açu Port in São João da Barra, Brazil. Picture: Bloomberg/Dado Galdieri

Duma Gqubule’s analysis of the history of Anglo American omitted the really key dates in the company’s history (“Anglo’s sellout to Canada must be stopped for SA to keep its mines,” December 9).

Where was the analysis of the Mbeki era’s mismanagement of our economy, which meant all of our then world-leading mining houses missed out on a period of global boom that, for example, enabled Australian mining houses to triple in size, largely on the back of exporting coal into China to fuel that country’s meteoric economic rise?

Before that, when the Mossgas assets were built and brought on-stream there, South Africa had a considerable knowledge and skills base that should have been the platform that built the Nigerian, Angolan and Argentinian oil industries. Yet both were allowed to wither and die on the altar of “progressive policies”, fundamentally because the skill sets and asset ownership were white rather than black.

Now Gqubule laments Anglo’s unpatriotic attitude, seemingly totally blind to the kicking the ANC has given our mining, extractive and metals sectors over the past 25 years. As ye sow, so shall ye reap, Mr Gqubule.

Jon Quirk

