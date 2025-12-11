EDITORIAL: When shebeens become killing fields

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police and a pathology services member prepare to remove more than ten bodies after a mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The Saulsville massacre is a wound that will not close with words alone.

Twelve lives, including children, were extinguished in a place where people sought company and shelter. This is a predictable outcome of a system that tolerates illegal taverns, allows illicit firearms to circulate with impunity and treats enforcement as episodic theatre rather than sustained strategy.

The public demand is for the urgent arrests of those responsible, their prosecutions without delay and securing convictions that deliver both justice for the victims and deterrence for would-be perpetrators. Anything less will be read as tolerance for lawlessness.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says the police know who the suspects are. If that’s true, then the next days must be measured in arrests, not press statements. Police must convert the intelligence they say they have into co-ordinated operations that bring suspects into custody. Intelligence without action is cruelty to the bereaved.

But arrest is only the first test. Prosecutors must build airtight cases that survive procedural scrutiny. Mass shooting prosecutions are complex and resource hungry, requiring experienced trial teams, forensic clarity and robust witness protection. Convictions are a public demonstration that the rule of law still functions when it matters most.

We must also name the pattern. Informal taverns and hostel bars have become recurring crime scenes. They’re concentrated gatherings in unregulated spaces where illicit firearms and criminal networks converge. Closing a shebeen is a symbolic act if it is not followed by investigations that trace weapons to traffickers and financiers.

Police officers remove one of the bodies after a mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel. (Stringer)

There’s another, darker consequence of institutional failure that must be confronted. When the state appears unable or unwilling to deliver justice, communities take the law into their own hands. Mob justice and vigilante killings have become a grim feature in our country. People, exhausted by fear and distrust, form lynch mobs that mete out brutal punishment to alleged offenders. To them it seems like catharsis. Except it’s not. It’s lawlessness that compounds tragedy, deepening the cycle of violence.

Social media amplifies violence

A cursory glance shows social media is rife with justifications for mob justice — and that digital chorus matters. Conversations on platforms such as X amplify narratives that normalise extrajudicial killings, from claims that the police are corrupt and impotent to celebratory posts that hail public beatings as real justice. The London School of Economics puts South Africa right at the top of the list of African countries where mob justice claimed the most lives.

Another point to make is the need to make the parole and monitoring system tighter. Masemola, who visited the Saulsville scene on Monday, revealed a striking detail about one of the individuals, saying he was released on parole in September. Subsequent reporting added that the parolee’s past convictions include attempted murder and extortion.

Parole failures

If someone recently released from custody is implicated in a mass killing, it raises questions about the parole decisions, risk assessment and post-release supervision. Correctional authorities must explain how supervision failed and what will change. This is about ensuring mechanisms designed to protect the public actually do so. Nothing more, nothing less.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s pledge of resources and a relentless manhunt is welcome. Even so, pledges must be followed by measurable milestones about arrests within a defined time frame, charges filed and prosecutions. Transparency will not erase grief, but it will reduce speculation and restore a measure of public trust.

The families of the dead deserve a justice system that moves with urgency. Arrests, prosecutions and convictions will not bring back the dead. But they will signal that society refuses to accept carnage as normal. That signal must be unmistakable, immediate and sustained.