LETTER: No BEE without punitive race quotas

BEE is under the spotlight as never before. Dump it! No, redouble it! Less, more, never, forever … on and on we go in a cacophony.

But has anyone stopped to ask why BEE has not, after more than a quarter century, led to black people’s full participation in the economy? Perish the thought, but could BEE possibly be counterproductive? Could it be holding black people back?

Is this possibility so outlandish? After all, what is BEE meant to accomplish? Surely, to raise the disadvantaged to the level of the advantaged? So why then has the ANC introduced a new form of apartheid, forcing advantaged whites into racial silos?

Athletes can realise their potential only by competing with the best. Why should this be any different in the world of business? The ANC’s legally enforced racial quotas mean black people compete only with other black people, while the “advantaged” (skilled) whites are caged in their minuscule race silos.

Apartheid pre-1994 is in the dustbin of history. The workplace apartheid of the ANC is likely to meet the same fate. Black people must and can be economically empowered. But this cannot be done through punitively enforced race quotas.

It is achievable only by dumping enforced race targets and permitting natural competition. This requires pro-business policy by government, allied where necessary with tax incentives. Politicians must have no role.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

