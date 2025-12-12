CHRIS GILMOUR: The UK’s Asda is on its knees

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asda, Britain’s third-largest grocery retailer by market share, is struggling under a mountain of debt — about £5bn, or more than R110bn — and declining market share. At this point it’s not a certainty that the company will survive, and the private equity firm that acquired it from Walmart in a leveraged buyout four years ago must be ruing its endeavours.

There is more than just a hint of similarity between Asda’s troubles and those of Pick n Pay. Like the South African retailer, Asda has brought back a former CEO in the form of 72-year-old Allan Leighton, who left the group 20 years ago and has now been made executive chair, tasked with turning the ailing business around.

Pick n Pay’s Sean Summers is of similar vintage and provenance. But while Summers has managed to stabilise Pick n Pay by selling off part of Boxer and having a successful rights issue, Asda is still floundering. Its parent company, Bellis Finco, recently suffered another debt downgrade from S&P, which will make its already high borrowing costs even more expensive.

Starting life as Associated Dairies in 1949, Asda grew both organically and by acquisition, almost going bankrupt in the early 1990s after it overstretched financially. In 1999, Walmart bought Asda for a pricey sum, the conventional wisdom being that being owned and operated by the world’s largest retailer had to eventually result in Asda becoming the pre-eminent fast-moving consumer goods retailer in the UK.

That was the theory, but it never even came close to succeeding, with industry leader Tesco easily seeing off Asda every step of the way — apart from clothing, which ironically has performed well for Asda. Its clothing brand, George, is the second largest in the UK by volume after Primark, and Asda plans to overtake Primark in volume terms in the short term.

Asda and Walmart appeared to be a good fit, at least superficially, with both groups’ target customer demographics being at the lower end of the social spectrum and thus very price conscious. However, Walmart’s model tends to veer towards predominantly so-called supercentres, selling everything — including fresh produce, often right beside electronic goods — at low prices.

That doesn’t work in Britain (as it also doesn’t work in South Africa), so Walmart ended up owning a group that was not only alien to it but also couldn’t be adapted quickly or efficiently to replicate what it had in the US. This wasn’t unique to Asda; Walmart has encountered similar problems in other developed countries such as Germany and Japan. It has only really succeeded outside of the US in emerging economies such as Mexico.

Walmart insisted on installing its own IT infrastructure at Asda, which has caused long-lasting problems. One of the biggest challenges confronting Walmart, which persists to this day, is Asda’s seeming inability to compete effectively with German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Asda’s third-quarter results, released at the end of November, were frankly shocking, though admittedly much of the bad news related to ongoing problems with extricating the company from Walmart’s IT systems. Comparable sales in the three months to end September declined 2.8%, while total revenue fell 3.7%, excluding fuel sales (unlike in South Africa, UK supermarkets are permitted to sell fuel at their outlets). Market share fell to 11.6% from 12.6% previously and is now firmly in the sights of fourth-placed Aldi, which is on 10.6% and growing.

Leighton reckons Asda can sustain an effective price war against its rivals. It can’t. The German discounters have two huge advantages in this regard: significantly fewer stock-keeping units and a far leaner operating model generally. They can beat Asda (and any other traditional fast-moving consumer goods retailer) in a price war anytime.

Summers has cautioned that the Pick n Pay turnaround will take time, and he has been absolutely correct, though green shoots of recovery are now apparent. Leighton believes Asda’s turnaround will take five years. Unfortunately, the jury’s still out on that one.

• Gilmour is an investment analyst.