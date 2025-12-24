CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Why South Africa keeps rejecting visa applications — and what applicants can do

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Claudia Pizzocri

South Africa is trying to make entry smoother for visitors and more predictable for skills and investment.

The department of home affairs has thrown real institutional weight behind digital reform, including an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system intended to digitise tourist visas end-to-end. Yet, on the ground, the present reality is brutally analogue, and decision-making remains under pressure.

Poor decision-making, or mechanical rejections, transform specialised law firms into first responders to desperate queries by people who only discover the rules when it’s too late or don’t know what to make of the labyrinth of regulations cited in their rejection notices.

Over time, patterns emerge that reflect the mind and approach of the adjudicating machine rather than changes in the legislative scheme.

Here are the top three reasons for rejections, which are likely to keep dominating into the start of 2026, and what applicants can do moving forward to try to avoid them.

1) Late filing

All holders of visas of 90 days (included) or longer are directed to apply for a renewal or change at least 60 days prior to the expiry of their visas.

A rejection for late filing is particularly brutal for short-term visitor visa applicants (tourists), as it quickly translates into overstay consequences and immediate uncertainty.

For long-term visa holders, late-filing refusals at least sit within a framework where appeals remain a viable remedy. Long-term visa applicants have a real prospect of remaining here lawfully once the appeal is decided, and there are current concessions for unhindered travel on an expired visa that explicitly contemplate long-term appeal categories.

By contrast, for short-term visitors, the very tourists South Africa claims it wants to attract, a late-filing rejection can be terminal. By the time an appeal is considered, the holiday, conference or family event is over, flights have passed and bookings have expired. Against the existing backdrop of a serious appeal backlog, the process quickly becomes disproportionate and, for many tourists, entirely academic.

The result is a kind of policy contradiction: on paper, South Africa is “boosting tourism”; in practice, we are pushing visitors into a choice between leaving abruptly on collection of a rejection and eventually being declared undesirable for an overstay [through no fault of their own] or sitting trapped in South Africa waiting for an appeal that will arrive long after the purpose of their trip has evaporated.

What to do to avoid it

Tourists currently in South Africa for holidays are warned and should not rely on past practice. Apply within the timeframes or leave before the expiry of your visas. Given the department’s current hard stance on this rule, unless change is rapidly implemented at the top, it is not worth submitting a late application for a visitor visa extension.

Long-term visa applicants that file late should keep records and proof — such as scarcity of VFS submission appointments and dates of issue and receipt of a document needed for the application — in support of their late filing and refer to those in the application and, where necessary, in the appeal.

2) Unable to verify

South Africa’s modern immigration system is, at heart, a verification machine. An entrenched culture of mistrust means that almost no document is taken at face value, whether it is an original or a certified copy.

Employment, funds, accommodation, relationship status, enrolment for studies, qualifications and reference letters are all fair game for ad hoc checks, usually via calls or emails to third parties.

Rejection letters cite the department of home affairs’ “inability to verify” something as a standalone ground of refusal. That is troubling.

Applicants are already required to submit documents within a stringent regulatory regime that is supposed to tackle authenticity upfront. On top of that, they sign wide consent forms for the verification of financial documentation and other records.

In practice, those consents often have little enforceability outside South Africa’s borders: bank secrecy and data-protection laws in many jurisdictions mean that a foreign bank will simply not answer an unofficial verification email from Pretoria or a South African mission.

From the applicant’s perspective, the verification process is largely opaque and self-appointed. Refusal notices do not usually disclose who was contacted, how, or when. In some cases, the “inability to verify” boils down to a missed call, an unanswered email, or an internal process failure in a bank or HR department over which the applicant has no control, yet the legal and financial consequences land squarely on the applicant’s side.

There is a serious argument that a murky, unilateral verification exercise should not on its own be enough to reject an application. But until the system becomes more transparent and accountable, “unable to verify” will remain a convenient catch-all refusal ground.

What to do to avoid it

Prefer documents that contain built-in verification hooks: official letterheads, registration numbers, fixed-line numbers, verifiable emails and domains and named signatories. Contact details of individuals are important. Alert any third party to a possible verification.

3) Not certified by the issuing authority

One of the more technical, but increasingly common, refusal grounds is that a document was “not certified by the issuing authority”. This language comes straight out of the immigration regulations, which say that supporting documents must be originals or copies authenticated by the issuing authority of the country of origin.

In theory, that sounds like a neat safeguard against fraud. In practice, it creates a trap for ordinary applicants dealing with foreign-issued documents while they are in South Africa.

For most foreign public documents, the only actors who can truly “authenticate” them for South African purposes are (a) the competent authority in the country where they were issued or (b) that country’s embassy or consulate in South Africa. Some foreign missions charge hefty fees for these services and per document [up to $50 per certification], and others do not offer the service at all.

In other words, compliance in this regard is commonly missed, as it proves either prohibitively expensive or simply cannot be done in practice.

What to do to avoid it

Where possible, legalise abroad, but be mindful of the fact that certifications are only valid for three months. If you are already in South Africa, contact your embassy or consulate and plan ahead. Where a foreign mission does not offer certification services, include this information in the application and explain the constraints experienced and still certify locally where no alternative exists.

Until policy catches up with practice, visa adjudication will continue to favour well-prepared compliant applications over casual ones. Travellers cannot rewrite the rules, but they can choose not to take them lightly.

• Claudia Pizzocri is CEO of South African immigration & citizenship law firm Eisenberg & Associates Inc.