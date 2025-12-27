CHRISTINE HE: FDI holds the key to revitalised South African mining

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s mineral reserves hold enormous potential for the country’s economic growth. Thanks to its rich endowment of minerals, the country is well-positioned to benefit from advances in global technology, as mined metals and energy resources fuel the development of advanced materials and components.

That future, and South Africa’s economic growth, will be enabled by attracting increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into the mining industry, and boosted by close co-operation between the public and private sectors, to ensure the benefits are shared equitably.

It is vital that a sustainable and responsible mining sector is developed and nurtured for the mutual benefit of South Africa and the world. Yet in early December, Moody’s Ratings declined to upgrade South Africa’s credit rating and outlook. A lead analyst at the rating agency had earlier hinted that weak investment in the country remained a hindrance, and that private infrastructure investment was insufficient to significantly lift South Africa’s potential growth rate.

FDI, on the other hand, offers several important benefits for the receiving country. It increases capital inflow, boosting GDP. It helps fund infrastructure, industry expansion and innovation. It contributes to employment growth, both directly and indirectly, by incorporating local supply chains. It also contributes to the fiscus through taxes on profits, salaries, property and sales. It can also present new technologies, management practices and production methods, fuelling innovation.

These benefits are particularly pronounced in the mining sector, where FDI brings substantial capital-intensive investments with long-term operational lifespans. Mining FDI creates concentrated economic development in previously underdeveloped regions, establishing permanent infrastructure that benefits entire communities. The sector’s high multiplier effect means that for every mining job created, several additional jobs emerge in supporting industries, from equipment suppliers and logistics providers to professional services. Mining investments often serve as a catalyst for beneficiation opportunities, enabling downstream processing and manufacturing that adds value to raw materials domestically, rather than exporting wealth in its rawest form.

One example of the significant benefits realised through FDI is the recent agreement between Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed Kinetic Development Group Ltd (KDG) and MC Mining Ltd, an exploration, development and mining company operating in South Africa. KDG, an integrated coal mining and trading group with extensive operational experience and expertise, is in the final stage of concluding a majority shareholding in MC Mining for a combined investment of $91m.

Steel Master Plan

That this investment has enabled MC Mining to advance its flagship Makhado Project, which is expected to start production in early 2026. When operating at design capacity, the Makhado Colliery, will be South Africa’s only large-scale domestic producer of steelmaking hard coking coal. The development, enabled by FDI, will directly support the government’s Steel Master Plan that aims reduce the local steel industry’s reliance on imports of hard coking coal. The colliery will also increase local industrialisation, ensuring cost-effective and reliable inputs for the steel industry.

The investment is also expected to leverage cross-pollination of international best practice and local knowledge; facilitate the deployment of new capital to develop business-support infrastructure such as logistics and utilities delivery. It will also accelerate MC Mining’s broader strategy to develop various tenements in the Vhembe region of Limpopo Province, including the Greater Soutpansberg Projects and the Vele Aluwani Colliery. In addition, it will result in direct investment into a region in need of socioeconomic development and accelerate skills development and training.

The investment shows how mining FDI can anchor regional industrial ecosystems. Beyond the immediate mining operations, KDG’s capital injection is expected to stimulate ancillary industries, which demonstrates the cascading economic impact of strategic mining investments in developing regional hubs. It will also enable MC Mining to take advantage of business development incentives offered by the adjacent Musina Makhado Special Economic Zone, creating further vertical integration opportunities for the development of the regional industry.

Mining revival

The mining sector contributed 6% of South Africa’s GDP in 2024, and improvements to the country’s energy, logistics and transportation sectors stand to buoy the industry even further in the coming years. KDG’s investment coincides with a period of renewed confidence in South African mining. For example, Australia-listed West Wits Mining commissioned a new underground gold mine earlier this month, the first in 15 years, to take advantage of rising gold prices.

South Africa’s mining sector has advanced regulatory and legal systems and foreign investors are held to a high standard. There is an understanding, underpinned by the Mining Charter, the compulsory social and labour plans (which funnel investments into mine-host community upliftment), and other environmental authorisations and legal requirements. Reputable miners conform to South African and global best practice standards and help boost local development and living standards in communities surrounding their operations.

This framework, while rigorous, provides the certainty and transparency that sophisticated international investors value. When implemented effectively, it ensures that mining FDI generates sustainable, long-term value, transforming mineral wealth into broad-based and inclusive economic development, skills transformation, and community upliftment that persists well beyond mine life cycles.

Christine He is MD and CEO of MC Mining. Her commercial experience includes the financing, development and execution of large construction and mining projects.