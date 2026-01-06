LETTER: London listings proved a one-way ticket for SA-owned resources

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations to Duma Gqubule on his article on Anglo American (“Anglo’s sellout to Canada must be stopped for SA to keep its mines”, December 9).

I agree with his statement that “it was a mistake to allow companies such as Anglo to exit South Africa and have primary listings in London in the first place”.

In 1999 Anglo followed the example of Gencor/Billiton, which had been given permission to move its primary listing to London in 1996.

In both cases the government granted permission without requiring any commitment to future investment in South Africa beyond vague justifications, stating that it was far easier to access capital when based in London.

Surely it must have been obvious that South Africa would lose control over its own resources through the London listings?

The prime mover of Anglo’s London listing was the then CEO, Julian Ogilvie Thompson, who inexplicably rated the move to London as the greatest achievement of his career. However, he did at least have the integrity to remain in Johannesburg rather than migrating to London.

We will probably never know whether Anglo jumped or was pushed — perhaps a mixture of both. The then finance minister, Trevor Manuel, who gave the permission for the London listings, has never explained and curtly rejected a question I put to him personally.

Did Anglo flee because they believed that through BEE legislation and the sheer incompetence and corruption of the management of the mining industry under the responsible minister, Gwede Mantashe, they would lose control of the company? Or was personal ambition and the lure of London the major factor that persuaded top Anglo executives to push for the London listing?

The “achievements” of the architects of the London listings, such as Brian Gilbertson, Mick Davis and Tony Trahar, since the listings include:

The sale of Samancor, the world’s largest ferro-alloy company, to the shady, unlisted London-based company Kermas. This eventually led to the acquisition of the company by arch ferrochrome rival China.

The disposal of all Anglo’s (world-class) industrial assets built up over several decades. This included its “crown jewel”, Highveld Steel & Vanadium, which was sold to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. After years of mismanagement it was liquidated, causing the loss of about 3,000 jobs.

The destruction of South Africa’s second-largest mining house, Gencor, through its assimilation into Australia’s BHP.

Anglo’s persistent disinvestment from its South African assets, culminating in the sale of Anglo Platinum, all the while hypocritically stressing its attachment to its South African roots.

Transfer of control from former owners Gencor of aluminium and manganese assets to Australia’s South 32.

Sale of Columbus Stainless Steel to Spain’s Acerinox leading, among other things, to the destruction of Sassda, the organisation promoting the growth of stainless steel consumption in South Africa.

And who has benefited from this rape of South African-owned resources? Certainly the architects of the flight to London, who have found fame and fortune through strutting their stuff on the world stage while abandoning the country of their birth. But who else?

Ian Robinson

Parkhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.