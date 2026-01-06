SIMBARASHE MHAKA: Why connectivity is critical for SA’s just transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Affordable, universal internet access must be treated as an essential utility if South Africa is to prevent digital poverty from entrenching inequality, says the writer

Thembi, a single mother in rural South Africa, wants to enrol her child in school but she needs internet access to do it. Like nearly half (47%) of rural-dwelling South Africans, and a fifth of those in urban areas, she doesn’t have it.

That’s just one example of the significant digital divide that’s holding South Africans back from taking full advantage of technological change and maximising the gains from the energy transition.

This challenge isn’t just about connectivity; it’s about justice. Internet access is vital for South Africa’s just transition to a low-carbon economy, ensuring no one is left behind. Internet access supports:

Fundamental human rights by facilitating freedom of expression, assembly and equality, and the right to development.

by facilitating freedom of expression, assembly and equality, and the right to development. Public knowledge and accessible information by providing platforms for open access to information about the energy transition, fostering transparency and public participation in decision-making.

by providing platforms for open access to information about the energy transition, fostering transparency and public participation in decision-making. Economic diversification and innovation. The internet supports industrial development, economic diversification and innovation, which are essential for a just transition.

The internet supports industrial development, economic diversification and innovation, which are essential for a just transition. Socioeconomic empowerment. Connectivity bridges gaps, empowering individuals and communities to participate in the economy.

Reliable and affordable internet helps workers navigate the energy transition by providing access to job listings, e-learning platforms and training resources that build skills and human capital. The internet also connects individuals to employment opportunities, making job searches easier, faster and more inclusive during economic change.

Digital costs and digital poverty

Even if we increase coverage, the deeper and more pressing issue in South Africa remains not being able to afford sufficient broadband or mobile data to meet people’s needs.

The “State of the ICT sector report of South Africa” indicates that despite slight fluctuations in the cost of data over the past four years, data pricing remains high. With over half the population living in poverty and data costs still high, staying online for long stretches is no longer realistic at a time when the digital economy expects everyone to be connected

Fibre internet that offers fast, stable connections remains out of reach for many due to high costs. Most people rely on mobile data, buying small bundles in bits and pieces, often daily, just to stay connected. This pay-as-you-go model is not only costly in the long run but also deepens digital exclusion, especially for low-income and rural communities.

Internet access is largely determined by what people can afford, but high costs keep most South Africans offline for long stretches. Such a digital divide is real and damaging to millions of people who have no capacity to thrive in a fast-changing economy.

Broadband in South Africa costs an average of R900 a month, with cheaper packages starting at R200. A global ranking by Cable.co.uk places South Africa 127th out of 223 countries for broadband affordability. The Research ICT Africa mobile pricing index ranks South Africa at 31 out of 45 African countries recorded for the cost of a 1GB basket — higher than most of the country’s regional peers. In both rankings, South Africa is in the bottom half of the table, showing higher costs of internet access than in other countries.

Affordability is just one part of the problem. Many South Africans also lack internet-enabled devices and the skills to use the internet effectively. Additionally, high installation costs, monopolistic service providers in certain areas and poor connectivity further limit internet access.

Public Wi-Fi hotspots, which could bridge the gap, remain limited. South Africa ranks eighth in Africa with about 24,460 free Wi-Fi hotspots, mostly concentrated in big cities and not in rural or underdeveloped towns.

Lessons from elsewhere

Efforts to address digital exclusion have resulted in some countries framing internet access as a human right, such as France and Costa Rica. Estonia has enacted the Telecommunications Act, which added internet access to its universal service list.

Greece, Spain, the UK, the US and China have all taken bold steps to promote internet access, with Greece enshrining it as a constitutional right and Spain guaranteeing affordable broadband since 2011. In China more than three in four people now use the internet, and this is due to its ongoing and fast-paced economic development and a cultural inclination towards technology.

Indonesia, Brazil and Iraq have cities filled with free public Wi-Fi hotspots, making online access much easier for residents. South Africa has made significant strides through projects such as the SA Connect project and Project Isizwe, but gaps in policy still remain, particularly in less developed cities.

Closing SA’s digital divide requires bold and urgent action. Key interventions should focus on:

Expanding free public Wi-Fi in central locations, prioritising rural areas, underserved communities and schools.

in central locations, prioritising rural areas, underserved communities and schools. Reducing internet costs by lowering VAT on broadband, mobile data and related electronic services, boosting competition and regulating prices.

by lowering VAT on broadband, mobile data and related electronic services, boosting competition and regulating prices. Investing in broadband infrastructure , targeting remote and township economies where private companies have little incentive to operate.

, targeting remote and township economies where private companies have little incentive to operate. Building digital literacy, equipping citizens with the skills to engage online and benefit fully from internet access.

Internet access is more than technology — it’s power. Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, called it a source of “knowledge, opportunity and empowerment”.

I agree with Shade Nathaniel-Ayodele and Tom McGrath from the Data Poverty Lab: internet access should be treated as both a human right and an essential utility, especially in times of global uncertainty.

Thembi’s’ example brings together many cases we know of where lack of internet access makes life difficult. Therefore, a just transition requires continuously driving and supporting innovation in the broadband and mobile data market to end digital poverty and ensure no-one is left behind.

• Dr Mhaka is an economist with Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies and the Just Transition to a Decarbonised Economy for South Africa project.