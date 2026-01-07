LETTER: Action needed over contaminated Joburg water

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Returning from their holidays, Johannesburg residents were confronted with yet another water crisis — one that, unless handled urgently and transparently, risks developing into a serious public health emergency.

Residents in the Johannesburg CBD, Bezuidenhout Valley and surrounding areas began raising concerns about the quality of their tap water in late December. In response, Joburg Water issued a precautionary notice advising residents not to drink the water while tests were being conducted.

Similar complaints emerged from other communities citywide during the festive season, pointing to a broader, more systemic failure in water quality management. The lack of clear communication and timely updates has only heightened public anxiety.

Contamination of drinking water poses a direct threat to human life and constitutes a violation of residents’ constitutional right to access safe and clean water. Water is not a luxury; it is a basic human right.

What is urgently needed is a clear, public action plan from the City of Johannesburg and Joburg Water. It must outline the cause of the contamination, affected areas, corrective measures and realistic timelines for restoring safe water. Accountability and transparency are non-negotiable.

Residents deserve more than precautionary notices; they deserve decisive action.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

