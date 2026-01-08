LETTER: Africa far from realising its potential

Desné Masie’s column refers (“After US action in Venezuela, all bets are off in our new geo-economic reality”, January 6).
There have always been huge opportunities for Africa, but poor political leadership, corruption and a culture misaligned to the modern world mean it is unlikely Africa will come close to realising its potential.
Tribal, racial and religious conflicts dominate in Africa, which often leads to the flight of skilled and talented human capital. One only has to compare the difference between Asian and African cultures and the resulting difference in economic growth over the past 80 or so years to understand why Africa has such a long way to go before realising its potential — if ever. SA is a perfect microcosm of this.
Ian Ferguson
Via Business Day online
