LETTER: Appointment of Andy Mothibi a boost for rule of law

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi as the new national director of public prosecutions is a sound and credible decision.

Mothibi has provided steady leadership at the SIU, strengthening investigations into corruption and maladministration at a time when public confidence in South Africa’s law enforcement institutions has been under severe strain. His tenure reflects institutional discipline, consistency and an understanding of the complex relationship between investigation and prosecution.

Mothibi is a figure of solid standing within the law enforcement community, with experience that positions him well to stabilise and rebuild the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The credibility of the NPA is central to restoring investor confidence and the rule of law.

This appointment signals continuity in the fight against corruption and offers an opportunity to reinforce accountability at the highest levels of the state.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​