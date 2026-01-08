LETTER: Gwede Mantashe remarks insulting and dishonest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe’s remarks suggesting that unemployed South Africans “are basking in the sun” instead of actively seeking work are not only insulting, they are profoundly dishonest.

They attempt to shift blame from a failing dominant party in government to the citizens who have borne the brunt of its policy failures for nearly three decades.

To accuse millions of unemployed people of laziness in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world is an act of extreme political arrogance. South Africans are not unemployed because they lack initiative; they are unemployed because the ANC has failed to build an economy capable of absorbing them into productive work.

The dependency state Mantashe is complaining about was deliberately engineered by the ANC. It breaks my heart to note that after 30 years under a black majority-led government black people find themselves subservient beings who can survive only with government handouts.

Social grants were introduced as a social safety net meant to protect the vulnerable during periods of hardship. Instead of using these interventions as bridges to economic participation, the ANC turned them into permanent substitutes for sound economic policy.

Grants have become a political tool to manage poverty rather than eliminate it, and worse, a mechanism to secure votes in the absence of real growth, industrialisation and job creation.

The upcoming local government elections present citizens with a powerful opportunity to reject this culture of arrogance, blame and dependency. The ANC created this crisis. It should not be rewarded for it.

Thulani Dasa

Kuyasa

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Listen: ‘Don’t bask in the sun — apply for jobs’: Gwede Mantashe