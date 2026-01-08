LETTER: Senseless stance on Somaliland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to the US Council on Foreign Relations, Somaliland has a distinct history, is more stable than Somalia, and “has a strong case for independence”, says the writer.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state was “noted with concern” by the department of international relations & co-operation (“SA condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition as peace threat”, December 31).

In its view, that was a violation “of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a direct threat to peace in the Horn of Africa”. The “sanctity of inherited borders” should be respected. South Africa supports “a united, stable Somalia”.

This makes no sense. The government of Somaliland regards itself as the successor to British Somaliland, meaning an “inherited border” exists between Somalia and Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991.

It is a peaceful and stable region, whereas Somalia is torn apart by conflict and terrorism. Uniting the two countries would spread instability and violence northwards.

According to the US Council on Foreign Relations, Somaliland has a distinct history, is more stable than Somalia, and “has a strong case for independence”. It is a relatively stable democracy and attracts major foreign investors.

Sydney Kaye argues (“Hypocritical inconsistency”, January 7) that the department objects to recognising Somaliland’s independence because this was extended by Israel. He also accuses it of hypocrisy and inconsistency given its clamour for Western Sahara’s independence. However, on October 31 a UN Security Council resolution described genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the “most feasible solution” for Western Sahara.

The ANC, with its Cold War mentality, controls foreign policy. This explains the department’s mistakes, with the result that South Africa, along with Libya and Algeria, is subject to the highest US tariffs (30%).

The ANC hasn’t noticed that the world is changing. Now that secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is mobilising against “American imperialist aggression” things are bound to get a lot worse for South Africans.

François Theron

Pretoria

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​