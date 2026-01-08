LETTER: Who do former ANC voters back?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Of all the polling data, the data I am most interested in is what the second-choice party is for those who are ANC, EFF or MK supporters

Daniël Eloff’s article (“Consequences, not more laws, will stop graft”, January 7) refers.

Of all the polling data, the data I am most interested in is what the second-choice party is for those who are ANC, EFF or MK supporters, since former ANC voters have clearly not left for the DA.

They first left for the EFF and then for MK, with the share of the electorate that votes for more of the same being stable at just under the able-to-change-the-constitution threshold.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

