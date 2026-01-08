Opinion

LETTER: Who do former ANC voters back?

What is the second-choice party for disgruntled members?

The IEC is hosting a conference which explores the possibility of introducing electronic voting. File photo.
Of all the polling data, the data I am most interested in is what the second-choice party is for those who are ANC, EFF or MK supporters (Werner Hills)

Daniël Eloff’s article (“Consequences, not more laws, will stop graft”, January 7) refers.

Of all the polling data, the data I am most interested in is what the second-choice party is for those who are ANC, EFF or MK supporters, since former ANC voters have clearly not left for the DA.

They first left for the EFF and then for MK, with the share of the electorate that votes for more of the same being stable at just under the able-to-change-the-constitution threshold.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

FIC tightens disclosure rules to target shell companies and illicit flows

2

Minister vows talks with government medical scheme trustees over ‘unaffordable’ rates

3

Thyssenkrupp considers phased sale to Jindal Steel, sources say

4

European allies work on response if US annexes Greenland

5

DANIËL ELOFF: Consequences, not more laws, will stop graft

Related Articles