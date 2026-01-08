LETTER: Who do former ANC voters back?

Daniël Eloff’s article (“Consequences, not more laws, will stop graft”, January 7) refers.
Of all the polling data, the data I am most interested in is what the second-choice party is for those who are ANC, EFF or MK supporters, since former ANC voters have clearly not left for the DA.
They first left for the EFF and then for MK, with the share of the electorate that votes for more of the same being stable at just under the able-to-change-the-constitution threshold.
Greg Becker
Via Business Day online
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.