LETTER: Consistent defence of Israel

An Israeli flag hangs from the window of a high-rise apartment in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: SUSAN VERA/REUTERS

Sydney Kaye’s latest intervention (“Hypocritical inconsistency”, January 7) follows a now-familiar script.

You could save readers time by publishing his letters under a standing disclaimer, since every argument, analogy and bout of selective outrage ultimately serves a single purpose — the defence of Israel and the rationalisation of its genocide of Palestinians.

Last week Somaliland was pressed into service, the week before it was Iran and before that it was the ANC’s alleged moral incoherence. The facts change, but the chorus remains the same.

International law is sacred when it shields Israel but dispensable when it indicts it. Self-determination is noble unless claimed by Palestinians. Human rights matter provided the victims are suitably distant from Gaza.

There is something almost admirable in Kaye’s consistency, even if it is consistently hollow.

Andile Songezo

Elton Hills

