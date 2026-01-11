Opinion

LETTER: Democracy expresses politicians’ will

Self-interest supercedes public will

Author Image

Ian Ferguson

Cult, a concept of control.
There are not enough checks and balances to check political excesses. (123.com/RF)

Anthony Butler’s most recent column was an accurate assessment of politicians in general, highlighting the fundamental problem of the role of the political order in which we are led by megalomaniacs and self-serving, corrupt politicians. (“No avoiding the glut of putrid political leaders”, January 9).

Democracy no longer expresses the will of the people (if it ever did). It seems mostly to express politicians’ will — a quite different thing.

There are not enough checks and balances to check political excesses (which is why the Scorpions were so quickly disbanded). In South Africa it appears that even the Constitutional Court fails to moderate political legislative abuse (hate speech, expropriation without compensation, and employment equity).

South Africa’s cultural divide only gives our politicians more emotional ammunition to mislead and behave badly to serve their own interests.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Policy areas to prioritise to boost agriculture in 2026

2

WILLIAM GUMEDE| ANC’s anti-US foreign policy risks SA’s economy

3

BENJI SHULMAN: SA pays the price for the ANC’s Iranian connection

4

DESMOND LACHMAN: Trump’s Venezuelan gift to the gold market

5

AYABONGA CAWE: Venezuela is not about oil alone, but power in a financialised world