LETTER: Democracy expresses politicians’ will

There are not enough checks and balances to check political excesses.

Anthony Butler’s most recent column was an accurate assessment of politicians in general, highlighting the fundamental problem of the role of the political order in which we are led by megalomaniacs and self-serving, corrupt politicians. (“No avoiding the glut of putrid political leaders”, January 9).

Democracy no longer expresses the will of the people (if it ever did). It seems mostly to express politicians’ will — a quite different thing.

There are not enough checks and balances to check political excesses (which is why the Scorpions were so quickly disbanded). In South Africa it appears that even the Constitutional Court fails to moderate political legislative abuse (hate speech, expropriation without compensation, and employment equity).

South Africa’s cultural divide only gives our politicians more emotional ammunition to mislead and behave badly to serve their own interests.

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

