BUKIWE PANTSHI: Innovations to derisk infrastructure investment can catalyse growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Infrastructure investment is one of the most powerful and reliable levers for stimulating sustained economic growth, says the writer.

For years, bottlenecks and inefficiencies have constrained South Africa’s economic growth, but an ambitious new plan and bold approach to financing in the form of a credit guarantee vehicle holds immense promise in unlocking the country’s potential by supporting targeted infrastructure development in key sectors.

Infrastructure investment is one of the most powerful and reliable levers for stimulating sustained economic growth as it acts as the backbone of productivity, competitiveness and long-term development.

Spurred by the government’s ambitious R1-trillion infrastructure drive, targeted spending will primarily focus on critical sectors such as energy, logistics, and water and sanitation to alleviate the bottlenecks that have held back South Africa’s growth potential.

However, amid fiscal constraints, the National Treasury’s reluctance to provide sovereign guarantees, similar to those that benefited the successful Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), toll roads and water public-private partnerships (PPPs), has emerged as one of the major challenges in realising this infrastructure development plan.

Innovative strategies and reforms

In response, the government has launched innovative strategies and reforms to derisk infrastructure projects and attract the capital investment needed to achieve the country’s economic growth ambitions.

Unveiled during the medium-term budget policy statement presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in November, the government continues to take bold steps to accelerate infrastructure development by crowding in private capital and promoting alternative delivery mechanisms, paving the way for sustainable economic growth built on a backbone of reliable infrastructure.

These infrastructure financing reforms include a new infrastructure bond to fund projects. The National Treasury is preparing a minimum R15bn infrastructure bond issuance through the special window project for the infrastructure budget, which will enhance project preparation and improve bankability, unlocking big investment chances.

Credit guarantee vehicle

The National Treasury and World Bank have also designed a credit guarantee vehicle that mobilises private sector investment to guarantee large-scale infrastructure projects, thereby reducing investment risk to all project stakeholders, including financiers.

The credit guarantee vehicle aims to replace the traditional guarantee provided by the government and will significantly reduce fiscal risk. It will operate as a private, special-purpose, non-life insurance entity with a AAA rating. Its shareholders will include the government through the National Treasury, the World Bank, multilateral development banks and private investors.

While the market can source cover from the private sector, it is costly and limited, so it does not mitigate key risks. The cost of the cover is passed to the procuring government entity as part of the tariff charged for the service, which reduces the cost-saving expected in a public-private partnership structure.

Improved access to financing

Despite the costs associated with the credit guarantee vehicle, the composition of the shareholders will ensure the cost structure supports the broader value-for-money benefit expected in public-private partnerships. In addition to reducing reliance on sovereign guarantees, the vehicle will improve access to financing. More importantly, financiers will have a backstop to a bankable instrument.

The focus is on raising about R43bn ($2.6bn) over the next five years, with the National Treasury initially contributing up to R10bn.

Once operational, the credit guarantee vehicle will be available for transport and water projects. Stakeholder engagements and testing of the principle are already at an advanced stage, and phase 1 of the Independent Transmission Programme has been identified as the first to benefit. An initial R2bn from the Treasury will be injected into the credit guarantee vehicle to focus on expanding electricity transmission under the first phase of the Independent Transmission Programme.

Beyond the initial rollout, the credit guarantee vehicle will need to be scaled up significantly to fully guarantee the long pipeline of infrastructure projects, including the anticipated rail corridor private sector participation projects, as these can progress only if there is a guarantee, similar to the credit guarantee vehicle, given the National Treasury’s fiscal constraints.

Other projects that could benefit from the credit guarantee vehicle include the Umdloti and Umkomaas wastewater and reuse public-private partnership project, which was difficult to assess from a financier’s perspective due to the inability to mitigate offtake payment default and termination risks.

• Pantshi is head of infrastructure at Investec Corporate & Institutional Banking.