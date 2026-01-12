JUN KAJEE: SA is already in a post-ANC political reality, but its leaders won’t admit it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For three decades the ANC did not merely win elections; it structured the entire political imagination. Opposition parties defined themselves against it, businesses calibrated risk around its factions, and citizens weighed protest against the maxim that “the ANC will rule until Jesus comes”.

That era is now over. Once a party drops below the key 50% line, every decision becomes a negotiation, every policy a bargaining chip, every factional squabble a systemic risk. The ANC crossed that threshold in 2024 and, crucially, voters have seen that nothing imploded when it did. The sky did not fall. The constitution did not crumble. Apartheid did not suddenly reappear. Potholes did not spontaneously repair themselves either, but the spell of inevitability was broken.

Coalition politics at national level is not some distant future; it is the structure through which the country is already governed. The presidency must now count heads, not just in Luthuli House caucuses but in a chamber of competing mandates and fragile deals. That is the practical meaning of “post-ANC” — not that the party disappears, but that it no longer defines the outer limits of the possible.

South Africans did not step into this reality with naïve optimism. They saw the chaos in hung metros: collapsing coalitions, revolving mayors, bureaucracies paralysed by political musical chairs. The lesson was brutal and clear: coalitions can be instruments of accountability, or they can be performance art for opportunists.

Now the country is forced to run that experiment at scale. Every national budget becomes a test of whether parties care more about public finances or short-term headlines. Every cabinet reshuffle measures whether “national interest” means anything beyond soundbites. The post-ANC reality is therefore not automatically more democratic; it is merely less monopolistic. Whether it deepens democracy depends on whether parties can resist the temptation to turn the state into a permanent hostage to their bargaining.

But coalition politics has already changed behaviour. Once the dominant political party can be thrown out of office by arithmetic rather than fantasy, arrogance becomes expensive. A minister who used to ignore a hostile committee now has to count how many signatures it takes to turn discomfort into dismissal. That is not ideology; it is cold, structural pressure.

Public impatience

What truly defines this era is not party logos but public impatience. South Africans are still voting, still arguing, still organising. That combination — high frustration and stubborn democratic commitment — is combustible. It fuels both reform and rupture.

People did not sour on the ANC because of abstract debates about liberation memory. They moved because the promised better life never arrived in the tap, the clinic, the school, the payslip. Load-shedding, crime, collapsing infrastructure and joblessness did what no opposition manifesto could: they turned unwavering loyalty into conditional support.

In a post-ANC reality that anger is no longer contained by a single governing party. It stalks every coalition partner, every mayor, every premier. The message is simple: if power can change hands once, it can change hands again. The instinct to punish non-performance has finally become credible, and that is exactly why the political class is nervous.

The most unsettling feature of this new terrain is that the ANC now inhabits two roles at once. It still leads the government in name, but it is no longer the default custodian of the system. It is, in effect, a party learning how to live with the possibility of opposition, even while sitting on the front benches.

That psychic shift is dangerous and healthy at the same time. Dangerous, because a party that feels its historic mission slipping away may be tempted to rewrite rules, weaken checks and balances or whip up resentment as a shield. Healthy, because the loss of automatic dominance can finally force introspection that conference slogans never did.

The real questions

In this limbo, the ANC faces a brutal choice: evolve into a modern, programmatic party that competes on delivery and ideas, or retreat into patronage and nostalgia. The country already feels both impulses. On some days there is talk of structural reform, governance clean-up and professionalising the state. On others there are whispers of going after independent institutions or tinkering with rights and security to shore up control. The path it chooses will determine whether the post-ANC era is one of renewal or a slow-motion crash.

The real question: who is ready to govern a normal country? The most dangerous illusion in this moment is that “post-ANC” simply means “pro-ANC alternative”. It does not. It means living in a South Africa where no party can hide behind struggle credentials or blame-shifting forever. It means every political force will, in time, have to answer a simple question: when handed the keys, did you fix the car or drive it into a wall?

Opposition parties are about to discover that protest politics is far easier than wielding power. Grandstanding about corruption is simpler than running a demoralised police service. Condemning load-shedding is easier than signing off on an energy transition that stokes resentment among unions, communities and big business simultaneously. In a fragmented landscape parties can no longer define themselves only by who they are not. They must spell out what they will do, and then survive the backlash when they actually follow through.

South Africa already navigates this post-ANC reality every day — in coalition councils, in jittery party meetings, in boardrooms recalculating risk, and in homes where voters weigh whether anyone deserves their support the next time around. The old question — “Can the ANC save South Africa?” — has quietly expired. The new, harsher one is: can South Africa’s political class, including a diminished ANC, mature fast enough to run a restless non-messianic democracy before the patience of its citizens runs out?

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a nonresident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.