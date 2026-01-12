LETTER: Caution amid 2025 national senior certificate exam celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The successful completion of the 2025 national senior certificate examinations by almost 900,000 candidates is an achievement worth recognising. Pupils persevered despite “load reduction”, uneven access to resources and broader social challenges that continue to strain South Africa’s public education system.

However, celebration must be accompanied by vigilance. The department of basic education’s decision to withhold the results of 40 candidates implicated in an examination paper breach highlights the ongoing risks facing the credibility of national assessments. The department has indicated that the irregularities were detected during the marking process between December 1 and 13, with six scripts in Gauteng raising red flags.

While it is encouraging that these anomalies were identified, the incident underscores the need for stronger preventative controls rather than reliance on detection after the fact. The value of the matric certificate depends not on headline pass rates but on the integrity, fairness and transparency of the entire examination process.

Consistent enforcement of rules is essential to protect honest pupils and maintain public confidence in the system. Any perception of weak oversight risks undermining both pupil morale and institutional trust.

As the education sector focuses on improving outcomes, exam security and governance must remain non-negotiable priorities.

To the class of 2025 who passed, best wishes for a purposeful and fulfilling future built on integrity and hard work.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

