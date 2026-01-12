LETTER: Empty seats send ANC a stark warning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What is the message of the empty seats? First, that the ANC must tone down its arrogance.

Empty seats are a powerful voice you cannot ignore. They were this year’s January 8 message to the great ANC, which could not fill a 20,000-seat rural town stadium. This is a party that sees rural people as its backbone. Now even rural supporters are rejecting it.

What is the message of the empty seats? First, that the ANC must tone down its arrogance. A case in point is Gwede Mantashe, who has forgotten what it means to be poor. He thinks the unemployed young are lazy and stupid.

Mantashe’s green and gold ANC membership card has opened many doors for his children. If you are a Mantashe you don’t have to look for a job or tender ― they come to you. Your surname is your ticket.

You don’t have to carry a brown envelope containing your CV or walk in the sun begging for any job so you can feed your family. You are on speed dial to any important government official.

Also, stop telling us the same promises you have been making for the past 30 years. You promised to end corruption, yet every new leader brings their own scandals. Corruption does not end — it is reinvented each year.

From the arms deal to Nkandla, Covid fraud and Fort Hare degrees, to the mismanagement of local government and the Phala Phala scandal. ANC leaders eat while the masses starve.

The empty seats are people saying they are tired of being ANC stooges, that they are fools no more. If the party ignores the seats, it will get empty votes.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

